Food Lion Feeds Honors Hunger-Relief Champions

SALISBURY, N.C., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds honored a select group of food banks, volunteers, community leaders and associates at the eighth annual Food Lion Feeds Feedys Awards. The event celebrates and recognizes individuals and partners who exemplify commitment and dedication to help nourish neighbors facing food insecurity. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



“We at Food Lion Feeds envision a world where no one goes hungry, where families do not have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries and where everyone works together to nourish families and set them up for success,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Despite each individual and organization’s challenges, they persevere and embrace uncertainty to nourish our neighbors. As a result of their tireless work and leadership, we recognize and honor their exceptional partnership and compassionate efforts.”

The following individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions:

The Food King Feeding Partner Award – Downtown Cooperative Church Ministries (Augusta, GA)

This award honors a food bank that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger-relief programming and community involvement. A vital part of the community since 1978, Downtown Cooperative Church Ministries partners with 12 churches to address food insecurity. In 2022, DCCM distributed nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 5,700 individuals. The pantry creates an inclusive environment and welcomes volunteers who support the distribution events and lead discussions for innovative ways to end food insecurity in their community. Watch a video highlighting the work of Downtown Cooperative Church Ministries.

The Lion Heart Volunteer Award – V.O. Dobbins Jr., Volunteer Leader, Central Baptist Church Food Ministry (Kingsport, TN)

This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. A humble, servant leader of the Central Baptist Church Food Ministry, V.O. Dobbins Jr. has been a volunteer leader for more than 30 years. He served as the purchasing agent and food coordinator in his earlier years. Dobbins’ ability to lead, motivate, manage and inspire others allows the ministry to serve approximately 350 individuals every month through a mobile food distribution model he initiated during the pandemic. View a video about Dobbins’ role in supporting hunger relief in his community.

The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award – Robinson Fresh, Produce Supplier (Duplin County, NC)

This award, presented to a Food Lion supplier, recognizes outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds’ hunger-relief projects. Since Food Lion Feeds launched in 2014, Robinson Fresh has been the sole vendor of the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign. In 2022, Food Lion Feeds partnered with customers to provide 4.5 million meals through this annual campaign. In addition to the product and financial support Robinson Fresh provides, they participate in volunteer events with Food Lion associates, helping pack boxes to distribute to individuals and families in need. Watch a video about Robinson Fresh and its impact as a Food Lion supplier.

The Store that Roars Motivational Award – Food Lion at 613 Frost Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186

With a standout team of associates to help combat food insecurity, this Food Lion store is a longtime supporter of Fauquier Food Bank in Warrenton, VA. Through Food Lion’s pioneering food rescue program, the store distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste, providing nutritious food to individuals and families in need. In addition to food donations, store associates regularly volunteer their time and resources to help increase the reach and impact of the food bank, allowing it to serve even more neighbors in need. View a video about Food Lion associates combating food insecurity.

The Lion’s Pride Store Associate Award honors a Food Lion associate who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. In 2023, Food Lion Feeds honors two associates for the impact they have made to combat hunger in their community:

Brenda Howell, Direct Store Delivery Receiver (Spring Hope, NC)

Volunteering to make an impact in the towns and cities she serves, Howell champions hunger-relief efforts at her Food Lion store located at 603 E. Nash St., Spring Hope, NC. In her role, Howell interacts with partner food banks such as the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which benefits from the food rescue program. With food insecurity at 14% in Spring Hope, Howell takes the time to talk to and learn about the partner agencies to understand their needs. Check out this video about Howell’s efforts to lead regional hunger relief to benefit partner food banks.

Demetrius “Dee” Morrison, Store Manager (Jonesville, NC)

Instrumental to making a positive difference in her community, Morrison, a Store Manager at the Food Lion located at 101 Valley Drive, Jonesville, NC, volunteers at food rescue events and coordinates efforts across the 11 counties the Statesville region she serves. For example, she supported a partnership with a local shelter to serve meals at Fifth Street Ministries in Iredell County. Morrison also worked with the local nursing homes to show care and provide nourishment to seniors. In addition, she coordinated a regional event for associates from 23 stores to prepare 1,500 backpacks for local schools. View a video about Morrison’s heartfelt impact on nourishing her neighbors.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

