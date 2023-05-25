Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORRANCE, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NTVS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in a series of upcoming investor conferences.



The conferences will provide investors the opportunity to discuss Navitas’ Q1 results , inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, and recent $80M offering, including potential use of funds including additional working capital, investments in strategic manufacturing, and flexibility for additional merger and acquisition activity. Navitas’ public offering presentation is available on the Navitas IR website.

Craig-Hallum: 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

May 31st, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO and Ron Shelton, CFO.

BofA Securities: 2023 Global Technology Conference

June 6th, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO.

Baird: 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 6th, at the InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY.

1-on-1 meetings with Ron Shelton, CFO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg & IR.

The CFO fireside chat begins at 12:50 pm EST. For those unable to attend in person, a video link is available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/baird68/nvts/1968624

Conferences with available live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible via the Navitas Semiconductor website at https://navitassemi.com/events/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

