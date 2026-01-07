Navitas to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2026

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced the company will participate at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Wednesday, January 14th. Navitas’ President and CEO, Chris Allexandre, is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. EST and will be available to meet with attending investors throughout the day.

A live and archived audio webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events section of Navitas’ Investor Relations website. Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham & Company representative.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

