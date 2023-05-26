Transparency Declaration Notification

English Dutch

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on May 24, 2023.

On May 19, 2023, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. detained 2,483,000 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 3.02% of voting securities, and thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3%.

Notification details

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Black Creek Investment Management Inc.,

based on 123 Front Street West, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2M2

Threshold crossed: 3% upward

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. is not a controlled entity.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. ("Black Creek") acts as discretionary investment manager and holds voting rights attached to shares on behalf of its clients. The disclosure obligation arose due to the issuer's voting rights held by Black Creek crossing above 3% threshold. Black Creek can exercise the voting rights in its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.

Details of the notification:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights # voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Black Creek Investment Management Inc. 2,468,000 2,483,000 0 3.02% 0.00% Total 2,483,000 0 3.02% 0.00%

