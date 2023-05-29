Epilepsy Surgery Market Size is to Hit US$ 1483.5 Million by 2030 Owing to Grow Prevalence of Epilepsy and Advancements in Surgical Techniques | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Epilepsy Surgery Market size was escalated to US$ 980 Million at the end of 2022, and is projected to hit US$ 1483.5 Million by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 5.35% over the forecast period 2023-2030.”

Reimbursement policies play a crucial role in determining the adoption of epilepsy surgeries. The availability of favorable reimbursement policies in many countries encourages patients to undergo surgical interventions for epilepsy.

Market Overview

Epilepsy surgery is a medical procedure performed to treat individuals who have epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. This type of surgery is considered when medications fail to effectively control seizures or when the side effects of medications become too burdensome for the patient. The primary goal of epilepsy surgery is to identify and remove or modify the brain tissue responsible for generating seizures. This can significantly reduce or even eliminate seizures, thereby improving the quality of life for individuals living with epilepsy.

Market Analysis

The epilepsy surgery market is poised to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increased investments in research and development by manufacturers aiming to revolutionize epileptic surgical procedures. These endeavors are focused on developing innovative, effective, and safer techniques, thus presenting lucrative prospects within the market. As advancements in medical science continue to unravel the complexities of epilepsy, the demand for more efficient and reliable surgical interventions has intensified. This surge in demand has prompted manufacturers to allocate significant resources to research and development activities, resulting in the creation of novel opportunities within the market.

Get a Sample Report of Epilepsy Surgery Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2575

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The key players are Auris Health, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Livanova Plc, Monteris Medical, CMR Surgical, Natus Medical Incorporated, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medtronic Plc, Cephalon, Inc. & Other Players

Epilepsy Surgery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 980 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 1483.5 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.35% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Epilepsy Surgery Market: Key Segmentation • By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers)

• By Procedure Type (Resective Surgery, Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession

Recessions can significantly impact the epilepsy surgery market through reduced healthcare spending, insurance coverage challenges, delayed diagnosis and treatment, limited research and development, and regional variations. However, it is important to note that economic downturns are temporary, and the market is likely to recover as the economy stabilizes. Efforts to improve access to affordable healthcare, promote early diagnosis, and support research and development can mitigate the negative effects of a recession on the market and ensure the availability of essential surgical treatments for individuals with epilepsy.

Do you have any specific queries related to Epilepsy Surgery Market study? Ask Your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2575

Key Regional Developments

North America has emerged as a prominent leader in the field of epilepsy surgery, largely due to a combination of factors that have contributed to its dominance. With well-established healthcare facilities and a strong emphasis on medical advancements, the region has become a hub for cutting-edge epilepsy treatments. Moreover, North America experiences a high prevalence of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, which has further fueled the growth of the epilepsy surgery market. One of the key factors behind North America's success in this field is its extensive network of top-tier healthcare facilities. The region boasts world-class hospitals, research institutions, and specialized epilepsy centers that offer state-of-the-art surgical interventions.

Key Takeaway from Epilepsy Surgery Market Study

The market is witnessing significant growth, with hospitals and clinics emerging as dominant segment in this field. The rising prevalence of epilepsy and advancements in surgical techniques have fueled the demand for epilepsy surgeries.

Resective surgery segment has emerged as a dominant force within the market, revolutionizing the treatment landscape for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. Advancements in surgical techniques and intraoperative monitoring have significantly improved patient outcomes and expanded the scope of resective surgery.

Recent Developments Related to Epilepsy Surgery Market

NeuroPace, a leading medical technology company, has recently unveiled an innovative epilepsy platform that aims to revolutionize the way seizure care is delivered. This groundbreaking solution combines advanced neurostimulation technology with personalized treatment approaches, providing individuals with epilepsy a truly tailored and effective management strategy.

In a significant breakthrough, the National Health Service (NHS) announced the introduction of a cutting-edge laser surgery technique for epilepsy patients. This revolutionary treatment option offers a non-invasive and highly precise approach to targeting and treating seizures.

Buy Single-User PDF of Epilepsy Surgery Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2575

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact of the Ukraine- Russia War

4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Epilepsy Surgery Market, by Procedure Type

9. Epilepsy Surgery Market, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/epilepsy-surgery-market-2575

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.