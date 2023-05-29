Medical Display Market to Hit USD 4.43 Billion by 2030 owing to Advancements in Telemedicine and Remote Consultations | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Medical Display Market reached a valuation of USD 2.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 4.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Medical displays, also known as medical monitors or diagnostic displays, are specialized visual display devices used in the field of medicine and healthcare. These displays are designed to present medical images and patient data with high accuracy, precision, and clarity, enabling healthcare professionals to make accurate diagnoses, monitor patient conditions, and plan appropriate treatments.

Market Analysis

The global medical display market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments and their associated benefits. The enhanced visualization, real-time imaging and guidance, integration of cutting-edge technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in telemedicine have collectively fueled the adoption of medical displays. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace minimally invasive approaches, the demand for high-quality medical displays is expected to grow, further driving innovation and advancement in this field.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

FSN Medical Technologies

Advantech

Steris

Siemens Healthineers AG

Barco NV

Eizo

Sony Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics

HP Development

Impact of Recession on Medical Display Market Growth

Recessions have the potential to impact the medical display market, primarily due to reduced healthcare budgets, delayed upgrades, increased price sensitivity, and industry consolidation. However, technological innovation, cost-effective solutions, and eventual economic recovery can mitigate the long-term effects. Manufacturers should focus on adapting their strategies to align with changing market dynamics, emphasizing affordability, innovation, and value to thrive in challenging times and position themselves for future growth in the market.

Medical Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.75 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 4.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Medical Display Market: Key Segmentation • By Device Type (Desktop, Mobile, All-in-one)

• By Panel Size Type (Up to-22.9-inch panels, 23.0–26.9-inch panels, 27.0–41.9-inch panels, Above-42-inch panels)

• By Resolution (Up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, Above 8MP)

• By Application Type (Digital pathology, Radiology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Mammography, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

North America has established itself as the leader in the global medical display market, maintaining a significant share of the revenue. This dominant position is projected to persist throughout the forecast period, fueled by a combination of factors such as government investments and rapid technological advancements. One of the key drivers contributing to North America's continued dominance is the substantial investments made by governments in the healthcare sector. Recognizing the importance of advanced medical displays in delivering efficient and effective healthcare services, governments in the region have allocated substantial budgets to support the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. These investments have enabled healthcare providers to upgrade their medical display systems, leading to improved patient care, accurate diagnosis, and enhanced treatment outcomes.

Key Takeaway from Medical Display Market Study

The digital pathology segment is set to dominate the market, driven by its transformative impact on pathology practices and patient care. By leveraging digital platforms and high-resolution medical displays, healthcare institutions can achieve improved diagnostics, streamlined workflows, cost savings, and enhanced educational and research opportunities.

With superior viewing experience, enhanced image quality, ergonomic design, integration capabilities, and cost-effectiveness, the desktop display segment is positioned to dominate the market.

Recent Developments Related to Medical Display Market

LG Electronics, a global leader in display technology, is set to make a significant impact at HIMSS23 with the announcement of their latest innovation – the groundbreaking 8MP IPS Black Diagnostic Display. With its advanced features and state-of-the-art technology, the new display promises to revolutionize diagnostic imaging in healthcare settings.

Emory University, a renowned institution in the field of healthcare and education, has entered into a collaborative partnership with NeuroFlow, a leading digital health company specializing in behavioral health solutions.

