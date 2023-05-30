Vantiva - Information concerning the total number of shares and voting rights provides pursuant to Article R.22-10-23-2° of french Commercial Code

Press Release
Vantiva : Information concerning the total number
of shares and voting rights, provided pursuant to Article R. 22-10-23-2°
of the French Commercial Code
Paris, May 30, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY),
Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-23-2° of the French commercial code, the company Vantiva is hereby publishing the total number of outstanding shares and voting rights, and making up its capital on the date of publication of the preliminary notice of meeting for its combined General Meeting convened on June 20, 2023.
| Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
|Date
|
Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
| May 15, 2023
| 355,410,894
|Number of Theoretical Voting Rights (1): 355,410,894
|Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting: 355,410,894
(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
About VANTIVA
Pushing the Edge
VANTIVA shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTC Pink market (TCLRY).
VANTIVA, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. VANTIVA has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, VANTIVA is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.
VANTIVA is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.
For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow VANTIVA on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contacts
Vantiva Press Relations Image 7 for Vantiva – Corporate
press.relations@vantiva.net vantiva.press@image7.fr
Vantiva Investor Relations Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva – Product and Solutions
vantiva.investor.relations@vantiva.net vantiva@thatcherandco.com
Attachment