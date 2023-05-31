Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.04.2023

English Estonian

The net asset value (NAV) of the EfTEN United Property Fund was 10,84 euros as of April 30, 2023, increasing by 0,3% over the month. Since the start of the fund in late June 2021 the total return has been 11,6% and the return on invested capital 11,9%. The fund has almost 30% of its capital as uninvested.

During the month, the biggest valuation gain in the fund’s portfolio was EfTEN Real Estate Fund, which stock market price increased by 1.4%. The NAV of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond II increased by 0.6% and the NAV of EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 by 0.4%.

Among the fund's major underlying properties, the Radisson Collection Hotel in Tallinn achieved in April for the first time a better business result as compared to the pre-Covid period. The increased price level of hotel rooms together with the conferences held in the hotel have a positive effect on the profitability of the investment. In the Uus-Järveküla residential development four semi-detached houses were added for sale, one of which has already been booked in May.

In May, the fund announced this year's second income distribution in the amount of 18.179 euro cents per unit (approx. 2% of the fund unit's market price). The pay-out will be made to investors on June 12.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/



