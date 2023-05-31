AutoScheduler Joins the SAP.iO Foundry New York Supply Chain Management Program

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company is a member of the SAP.iO Foundry New York startup program, focused on supply chain management from SAP SE (NYSE: SAP).



The startups in the program are using next generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and Internet of Things to help businesses become more sustainable by providing deeper insights into processes, greater transparency and reducing waste in the supply chain. Over the next 16 weeks, the startups will have access to curated mentorship from SAP executives, exposure to SAP® technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), and opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers around the world.

“Many of our targeted and current customers use SAP ERP solutions, so it is a natural fit for AutoScheduler to be involved in the SAP.iO Foundry program to gain connections to SAP executives and customers and to learn how we can work together and collaborate,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “This is an invaluable resource for startups like AutoScheduler.”

AutoScheduler takes data from ERP and WMS systems and uses capacity-constrained schedules to create plans, schedules, and optimize the warehouse. Optimizing warehouse efficiency is the best way to improve supply chain operations OTIF, and leveraging technologies such as prescriptive analytics and warehouse orchestration can help acquire what’s left on the table in supply chain operation.

As a member of the SAP.iO startup community, AutoScheduler will forge a deep collaboration with SAP by co-creating joint use cases, integrating products, and unlocking business development opportunities with SAP customers. SAP.iO curates a relevant and diverse startup ecosystem that extends the value of SAP solutions and meets the continuously evolving needs of SAP customers. The programs provide dedicated support to the most promising startups as they launch and scale relationships with SAP and its global network of customers, partners, and employees. Since 2017, SAP.iO has connected thousands of SAP customers with innovative enterprise software startups, helping them find solutions to their unique needs.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .