Mountain America Credit Union Awards 120 Students with $300,000 in Elevate Scholarships

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently awarded 120 students with $2,500 Mountain America Foundation Elevate Scholarships totaling $300,000 to support their academic dreams. The scholarships were set up in an effort to increase the community’s access to higher education and improve individuals’ quality of life.
“Education plays a critical role in preparing people for a successful future and we’re honored to contribute to these students’ ongoing ability to pursue their educational dreams,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of Mountain America Credit Union. “We strive every day to make a difference in the lives of our members and give back to our communities in which we live and work. This is a prime example of one of the ways we support our youth in pursuing higher education.”
The Elevate Scholarship program is part of the Mountain America Foundation which was created to strengthen the credit union’s humanitarian-driven commitment to serve the communities within its six-state footprint. Areas of coverage include education, health, and overall well-being.
Elevate Scholarship recipients include:
- Kambree Theener, Altamont High School
- Angela Cluff, American Fork High School
- Sarah Chamberlain, American Fork High School
- Sophia Swindle, American Fork High School
- Suryatej Vakkalanka, Arizona College Prep High School
- Marley Spielberg, Basic Academy of International Studies
- Dylann Davis, Beaver High School
- Myanna Vasquez, Beaver High School
- Ryan Pilcher, Billings West High School
- Arielle Hebison, Borah High School
- Madeline Romberg, Borah High School
- Millie Bledsoe, Borah High School
- Zachary Muller, Boulder City High School
- Nina Harris, Bountiful High School
- Sydnee Hall, Bountiful High School
- Maren Nelson, Box Elder High School
- Eliza Griffiths, Brighton High School
- Elizabeth Tarbet, Burley Senior High School
- Jaedyn Muhme, Camille Casteel High School
- Addison Beckstrand, Canyon View High School
- Elsie Call, Canyon View High School
- Lindsey Snow, Carbon High School
- Abbigail Harvey, Cedar Valley High School
- Martha Gallo, Columbia High School
- Evan Mappin, Copper Hills High School
- Unica Velasquez, Coronado High School
- Maya Bringhurst, Damonte Ranch High School
- Melodee Waddoups, Davis High School
- Oaklie Arnell, Davis High School
- Allison Clark, Delta High School
- Maggie Wood, Delta High School
- McKinley Finlinson, Delta High School
- Chloe Bunch, Desert Edge High School
- Heather Page, Dixie High School
- Nadia Griffin, Escalante High School
- Makayla Stettler, Grantsville High School
- Carter Hill, Gunnison Valley High School
- Elaine Jensen, Gunnison Valley High School
- Haven Lyman, Gunnison Valley High School
- Marlee Hebbring, Hamilton High School
- Aaron Osmond, Herriman High School
- Alexa Kunze, Herriman High School
- Baylee Robinson, Herriman High School
- Bronson Rosenlund, Herriman High School
- Savannah Hadley, Herriman High School
- Coda Spier, Highland High School
- Alan Korczynski, Hillcrest High School
- Mahika Acharya, Hillcrest High School
- Ember Disselkoen, Home Schooled
- Libby Black, Idaho Falls High School
- Cameryn Coffey, Jordan High School
- Grace Holman, Juab High School
- Htoo Poe Sar, Logan High School
- Johanna Gonzalez Castaneda, Logan High School
- Norah Perry, Logan High School
- Porter Harris, Logan High School
- Hanna Bernards, Lone Peak High School
- Emma Woodall, Madison High School
- Rebekah Kinghorn, Madison High School
- Kate Stevens, Manti High School
- Tate Wayman, Manti High School
- Andelin Barlow, Maple Mountain High School
- Katelyn Gause, Maple Mountain High School
- Rachel Whyte, Maple Mountain High School
- Julia Shorter, Millennium High School
- Emily Dominguez, Mountain Heights Academy
- Gabriela Duran, Mountain Ridge High School
- McKay Cumming, Mountain Ridge High School
- Hope Shelley, North Sanpete High School
- Vanessa Jimenez, North Sanpete High School
- Drew Sedgwick, North Sevier High School
- Caroline Pace, Olympus High School
- Halle Noakes, Olympus High School
- Chloe Townsend, Parowan High School
- Danica Schaffer, Payson High School
- Rebekah Freeman, Piedra Vista High School
- Adri Baker, Pine View High School
- Cooper Fautin, Piute High School
- Madisen Remund, Piute High School
- Saige Remund, Piute High School
- Isabel Reese, Pleasant Grove High School
- Syarra Goldstein, Procter R. Hug High School
- Madelynne Alton, Providence Hall High School
- Adam Olson, Richfield High School
- Maria Rider, Richfield High School
- Savanah Torgersen, Richfield High School
- Ellie Nielsen, Ridgeline High School
- Anna Wenerstrom, Riverton High School
- Halle Taylor, Riverton High School
- Kathrynne Pullan, Riverton High School
- Lindsay Osborn, Riverton High School
- Cayden Bowers, Salem Hills High School
- Malia Bradford, Sentinel High School
- Hannah Radford, Sky View High School
- Hayzen Taylor, South Sevier High School
- Kambrey Marshall, South Sevier High School
- Ava Bromley, Stansbury High School
- McKailey Lopez, Stansbury High School
- Geonyoung Park, Summit Academy High School
- Peace Belfield, Thunder Ridge High School
- Kylee Rieske, Timpanogos High School
- Melia Funes, Timpanogos High School
- Brylee Johnson, Tooele High School
- Amaani Singh, Trivium Preparatory Academy
- Elijah Escobedo, Twin Falls High School
- Brooklyn Scholes, Union High School
- Havalah Mealey, Utah Military Academy Camp Williams
- Hazel Harris, Valley High School
- Larson Rupp, Viewmont High School
- Matthew Larson, Viewmont High School
- Travis Terry, Virgin Valley High School
- Tyra Ludvigson, Virgin Valley High School
- Esteban Ramirez, Wasatch High School
- Leah Hendry, Wasatch High School
- Jane Godfrey, Weber High School
- Margaret Perkins, Weber High School
- Jarely Cruz, West High School
- Laurely Cruz, West High School
- Tanya Yu, West High School
- Malena Bassi, West Jordan High School
Mountain America received more than 1,300 scholarship applications from six states. Applicants are targeting a wide variety of educational aspirations from careers in the medical profession, law, engineering, science, information technology, business, and trades such as electricians, plumbers, and construction. The criteria used to assess candidates includes factors such as school records; character and core values; work ethic and experience; community involvement; and contributions and leadership in action.
“We know the important role education plays in the lives of our youth and understand the stress paying for and financing that education can cause to students and their families,” said Suzanne Oliver, vice president of government and community engagement. “We’re proud to support these students and hope that these scholarships give them access to higher education that can improve their quality of life.”
In addition to providing scholarships, the Mountain America Foundation also enlists the community to support charitable causes by extending an invitation to do good. This commitment extends to employees, credit union members and anyone with a desire to provide a helping hand to meaningful causes. The Elevate Scholarship Program is the first of many initiatives rolled out since the credit union first announced the foundation in 2022.
For more information about the Elevate Scholarship Program, visit macu.com/graduate. Additional details about the Mountain America Foundation can be found at macu.com/foundation.
