Habitat LA Kicks Off 19th Annual Power Women, Power Tools® at Isabel Villas

Los Angeles, CA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ (Habitat LA) will host its 19th annual Power Women, Power Tools® build event on June 17, 2023, at Isabel Villas — Habitat LA’s newest affordable housing development in South Los Angeles. Women executives from corporations and organizations throughout LA County will gather from 8am to 4pm to help build 8 homes alongside future homebuyers. Habitat LA and presenting sponsor City National Bank host this legendary build day to spotlight underinvested communities and celebrate heroic women leaders of diverse backgrounds.

This years’ theme “Powered by Purpose” rings true as Habitat LA celebrates the efforts of power women who use their voices to build strength, stability, and self-reliance in their industries, creating a ripple effect within local communities. From installing insulation to landscaping and painting, more than 150 participants will pick up a power tool and help Habitat LA revitalize the Willowbrook Neighborhood by building much-needed new affordable homes.

For nearly two decades, thousands of power women have helped Habitat LA build dozens of homes and transform hundreds of lives in greater Los Angeles during the Power Women, Power Tools® build days. Past attendees included: Tina Knowles-Lawson, Rosario Dawson, Pauley Perette, Chandra Wilson, Ava Otto, Shevon Nieto, and many more changemakers and innovators.

The Power Women, Power Tools® Build Day is a festive celebration that includes:

Volunteer builders

Homeowner testimonies

Celebration of Women in Leadership

DJ entertainment

HabiStore

Silent Auction

And more!

“Every year, passionate supporters help spring our mission forward to change lives and make homeownership possible for families throughout greater Los Angeles,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA. “Power Women, Power Tools® is an opportunity for us to bring together the “Power Women” in our communities to empower each other and help our partner families build strength and stability.”

Power Women, Power Tools® is one of Habitat LA’s signature fundraising events making access to decent, affordable housing a priority in the communities we serve through education, resources, and advocacy.

In addition to City National Bank, sponsors include Sony Pictures, Farmers & Merchant Bank, Clayco / Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Knox Presbyterian Church, Susan Booth of Holland & Knight, and more! All proceeds raised from the event will support Habitat LA’s mission to build and repair homes throughout greater Los Angeles. For more information, visit: bit.ly/PWPT23.





About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.

