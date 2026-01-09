FIRST WILDFIRE SURVIVOR BREAKS GROUND THROUGH HABITAT LA’S ReBUILD LA PROGRAM—CHOOSING 0% INTEREST OVER PREDATORY LOANS

Los Angeles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHO: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) ReBUILD LA Program Homeowner (first family to begin construction)

WHAT: Habitat LA announces the first homeowner in the Palisades Fire to begin construction through its ReBUILD LA wildfire recovery program, marking a critical milestone in long-term wildfre recovery efforts.

After losing her modest Palisades home and the ADU on her property, Susan B. was facing a gap between her cost to rebuild, and the amount she received from her insurance company. Upon learning about Habitat LA’s financing progams for survivors, she applied and learned she was qualified based on income and other criteria. Habitat LA provided her a 0% interest gap loan that is deferred for 30 years, allowing her to rebuild safely, sustainably, and without financial distress.

WHY IT MATTERS: Wildfire survivors are increasingly targeted by predatory lenders during recovery—often when families are most vulnerable. Habitat LA’s ReBUILD LA program offers a different path: 0% interest financing, homeowner partnership, and protections that keep families housed without pushing them into long-term debt.

New building codes and soaring construction costs put rebuilding the ADU out of reach—jeopardizing a crucial income stream. Habitat LA’s 0% interest financing offers a lifeline, ensuring recovery doesn’t come at the cost of exploitation.

WHERE: Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles (Exact address provided upon confirmation)

WHEN: Construction is underway Media availability by appointment

VISUALS: • Groundbreaking construction activity • B-roll of wildfire-impacted neighborhood • On-site interviews

SOUND BITES:

“Wildfire recovery shouldn’t come with a lifetime of debt.”

“This is what ethical rebuilding looks like.”

“We’re rebuilding homes—and protecting families from exploitation.”

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: • Interviews with Habitat LA leadership • Homeowner story (on camera) • B-roll and photo access

ABOUT REBUILD LA

ReBUILD LA is the cornerstone of Habitat LA’s disaster recovery work, ensuring equitable access to rebuilding resources for wildfire survivors. Priority populations include low- and moderate-income households, uninsured/underinsured families. To date, Habitat LA has provided over $5 million to 8,140 survivors to assist with interim housing, repairs, rebuilding and recovery.

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF GREATER LOS ANGELES

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and to help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. To learn more about Habitat LA, please visit habitatla.org.