To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
01 June 2023
Company announcement no. 10/2023
New Employee Representative for the Board of Directors at The BANK of Greenland
As of today, employee representative Vitta Motzfeldt, has chosen to resign from the Board of Directors at her own request.
At the election of employee representatives in 2023, Tulliaq Olsen was elected as 1. suppleant and he therefore enters into the Board of Directors as employee representative as of today’s date.
