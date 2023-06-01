Danish English

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

01 June 2023

Company announcement no. 10/2023

New Employee Representative for the Board of Directors at The BANK of Greenland

As of today, employee representative Vitta Motzfeldt, has chosen to resign from the Board of Directors at her own request.

At the election of employee representatives in 2023, Tulliaq Olsen was elected as 1. suppleant and he therefore enters into the Board of Directors as employee representative as of today’s date.

Please direct any queries to:

The Bank of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Telephone: +299 34 78 02

E-mail: mbk@banken.gl

