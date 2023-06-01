Dr. Maureen Dower Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as a Senior Technical Services Veterinarian

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes is pleased to announce that Dr. Maureen Dower has accepted a position with the Company as its new Senior Technical Services Veterinarian.

"We are thrilled to have Maureen join the PetVivo team.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Dr. Dower brings a wealth of experience to our team as an expert in biovigilance systems, veterinary products customer service, as well as the therapeutic treatment of animals."

Dr. Dower has more than 20 years of veterinary experience in the Animal Health Industry holding various roles as a practicing veterinarian, as well as a key contributor in customer service of therapeutic veterinary products and the implementation and customization of pharmacovigilance systems in companies developing and commercializing veterinary products. Dr. Dower has served in various capacities, contributing to product development, regulatory guidance, technical sales training and customer service with companies such as Pfizer Animal Health and Zoetis Animal Health. Dr. Dower’s involvement with some of the leading brands for veterinary products brings a wealth of experience to PetVivo. Dr. Dower has a degree in animal sciences from Penn State University and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to join the PetVivo team to assist in demonstrating to veterinarians and the world the therapeutic benefits of SPRYNG™. My goal is to be a resource for veterinarians, to provide information and support their use of Spryng, improving the quality of life and restoring athletic ability to horses, dogs and other animals living with osteoarthritis and other lameness issues,” said Dr. Dower. “I am confident that SPRYNG will enhance the lives of animals, as well as their owners.”

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative product, Spryng, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://sp r yn g h ealth.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

