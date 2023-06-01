ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS NAMES NEW NATIONAL MEDIA SPOKESPEOPLE FOR 2023-2026

CHICAGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed two registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople and reappointed six spokespeople to another term.

The Academy’s national volunteer spokesperson network consists of 28 registered dietitian nutritionists who conduct thousands of nutrition and healthful eating interviews on behalf of the Academy each year with print, broadcast and online media.

As registered dietitian nutritionists, Academy Spokespeople are the food and nutrition experts. They have fulfilled rigorous educational and practice requirements, including at least a bachelor’s degree (most spokespeople hold advanced degrees), completed a supervised practice program and passed a national registration examination — in addition to maintaining continuing education requirements for recertification.

The following registered dietitian nutritionists have been appointed as new Academy spokespeople for 2023-2026. Their term begins June 1:

Vanessa King, MS, RDN, CNSC, NBC-HWC, Oahu, Hawaii, is the clinical nutrition manager for Queen’s Health System. Her areas of expertise include nutrition for arthritis and inflammation, disease prevention, health coaching, supplements and vitamins and women’s health.

Jamie Mok, MS, RD, RYT, Los Angeles, Calif., is in private practice. Her areas of expertise include disease prevention, employee wellness, maternal and prenatal nutrition, vegetarian and vegan nutrition and wellness nutrition.

The Academy also reappointed six spokespeople for 2023-2026:

Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LDN, Baltimore, Md.

Sandra Arévalo, MPH, RDN, CDN, CLC, CDCES, FAND, Nyack, N.Y.

John “Wesley” McWhorter, DrPH, MS, RD, LD, CSCS, Houston, Texas

Melissa Ann Prest, DCN, MS, RDN, CSR, LDN, Chicago, Ill.

Kristen Smith, MS, RD, LD, Atlanta, Ga.

Colleen Tewksbury, PhD, MPH, RD, CSOWM, LDN, Philadelphia, Pa.

More information on the Academy and its spokespeople, including full biographies and photos, can be found on the Academy’s website. To find an RDN near you, visit the Academy’s Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

