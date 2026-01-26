New Survey Signals National Nutrition Crisis as Misinformation Outpaces Evidence-Based Care

Chicago, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey released today by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (the Academy) finds that nearly half of Americans are turning to unaccredited sources, social media, and AI-generated recommendations to guide their nutrition decisions—bypassing the professionals rigorously trained to provide accurate, science-based nutrition care.

In response, the Academy is launching A Seat at Every Table, a multi-year nationwide initiative designed to elevate the essential role of nutrition and dietetics professionals in shaping the nation’s nutrition decisions. The campaign emphasizes that nutrition and dietetics professionals offer the science-based, personalized expertise that social media, AI platforms, and unaccredited sources cannot. Their credentials require in-depth education and ongoing continuing education, ensuring that their guidance remains current, evidence-based, and deeply focused on individual and community well-being.

“Nutrition touches every part of our lives, yet there is a major lack of public knowledge about who nutrition and dietetics professionals are,” said Wylecia Wiggs Harris, PhD, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of the Academy. “This campaign raises awareness of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered (NDTRs). It also underscores the Academy’s mission to strengthen public understanding of the critical role food and nutrition play in improving health and well-being, while expanding access to credentialed expertise where it’s needed most.”

At a time when conflicting claims, quick-fix promises, and self-proclaimed experts dominate social feeds and wellness spaces, trust in nutrition information and guidance has eroded. Eight in ten Americans say it is difficult to distinguish fact from fiction about food and nutrition. As clickbait headlines, viral challenges, and pseudoscience continue to blur the lines between entertainment and expertise, Americans are left to navigate a landscape where credible guidance is increasingly hard to find.

Amid this growing confusion, nutrition and dietetics professionals stand apart. They offer clarity rooted in evidence, personalized care that supports long-term health, and practical guidance to help people create craveable, tailored, and culturally relevant meals while supporting individual health goals. Through their commitment to advancing nutrition science across clinical care, community health, public policy, and everyday decision-making, nutrition and dietetics professionals are among the nation’s most trusted authorities on food and nutrition—essential partners for individuals seeking to improve their health, health care teams striving for better patient outcomes, and policymakers committed to developing evidence-based nutrition policies.

The survey paints a stark picture of how far misinformation has spread. More than half of Americans (56%) rely primarily on their own online research to make nutrition decisions, often without the tools to determine what is credible and what is not. Nearly half (46%) report acting on nutrition advice from social media influencers, and one in three have used ChatGPT or another AI tool to generate a nutrition or weight-loss plan—typically without consulting a credentialed expert. The findings underscore both the public’s hunger for clear guidance and the profound risks of relying on unverified sources.

“As a registered dietitian, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful evidence-based nutrition guidance can be—yet too many people are making decisions without access to credible guidance,” said Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND, 2025-2026 President of the Academy. “This campaign is about reclaiming trust. Nutrition and dietetics professionals bring scientific rigor, real world experience, and practical nutrition guidance that helps people make choices that work in real life — whether they are shaping patient care, community programs, food systems, research, policy, or education. ‘A Seat at Every Table’ ensures our expertise is not just available but actively shaping the conversations that determine the health of our nation.”

A Seat at Every Table highlights the impact of nutrition and dietetics professionals across every environment where nutrition decisions are made—from hospitals and schools to workplaces, grocery stores, and state and federal policymaking. When a seat at the table isn’t offered, nutrition and dietetics professionals create one—ensuring that evidence-based nutrition expertise informs the decisions that affect the health of individuals, families, and communities. To support greater public understanding, the Academy has released a comprehensive toolkit featuring videos, factsheets, and interactive resources available at https://www.eatright.org/everytable.

About the Survey

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics fielded a survey among a general population that included 1,000 responses from a nationally representative sample over the age of 18 to gather insight into the awareness and perception of nutrition and dietetics professionals. The confidence level for the survey is 95% with a margin of error of ±3.1.

About A Seat at Every Table

A Seat at Every Table is a nationwide initiative from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics that highlights the vital role of nutrition and dietetics professionals in shaping nutrition decisions. From hospitals and schools to workplaces and grocery stores, to reaching state and federal policy makers, nutrition and dietetics professionals bring expertise that guides healthier choices, strengthens communities, and improves health outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.eatright.org/everytable.

About the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.