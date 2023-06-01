Craig Muir Joins Solomon Partners as Head of Software, Data and Analytics

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, announced today that Craig Muir has joined as Head of Software, Data and Analytics. His hiring represents a major milestone in Solomon’s mission to build out the firm’s recently formed Technology Group.



Mr. Muir joins the firm from Houlihan Lokey where he was a Managing Director in the Technology Group and a member of the Data & Analytics team. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Quayle Munro where he was instrumental in developing their Technology practice.

Mr. Muir has several decades of corporate finance experience, and has advised on many sellside, buyside, and fundraising mandates. At Solomon Partners, he will focus on expanding the firm’s reach into software, data and analytics as well as assisting in building a world class tech platform.

“Advising technology companies is a key growth area for our firm and we are committing significant resources to grow this area of our business and plan to add more firepower to our Tech team,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of Solomon Partners. “Software, data and analytics is an essential segment of the trifecta of capabilities, including application software and tech-enabled services. As a highly-accomplished and well-respected professional, Craig is an ideal person to build a robust offering in this sub-sector. I look forward to supporting Craig and our growing Technology team as they deliver best-in-class service.”

The expansion of the Technology practice represents the next stage in Solomon Partners’ growth and evolution. Since forming a partnership with Natixis in 2016, Solomon Partners has steadily increased its size and scope. The firm now employs more than 150 bankers who serve clients across 11 sectors and 15 industry verticals.

“Throughout my career, I’ve sought to add value by offering deep sector-specific knowledge rooted in the broader understanding of how software and technology are fundamentally reshaping our world,” Mr. Muir said. “I am proud and excited to join one of the most prestigious financial advisory firms in the nation and look forward to helping to expand Solomon Partners’ Technology practice to serve a diverse cross-section of both emerging and established leaders.”

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit www.solomonpartners.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ef23d07-43ac-4ac3-9963-8803200ffa97