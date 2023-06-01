Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 1.6.2023

| Source: Vaisala Group Vaisala Group

Vantaa, FINLAND



VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1.6.2023
   
   
VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 1.6.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date1.6.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVAIAS 
Amount2,100Shares
Average price/ share42.9466EUR
Total cost90,187.86EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 170 216 shares
including the shares repurchased on 1.6.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,  
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  







Attachment


Attachments

VAIAS 1.6.2023 trades