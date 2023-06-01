|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1.6.2023
|VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 1.6.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|1.6.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|2,100
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|42.9466
|EUR
|Total cost
|90,187.86
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 170 216 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 1.6.2023
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
