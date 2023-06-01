LBMC Adds Revenue Cycle Expert to Healthcare Advisory Practice

Nashville, Tenn, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top 3 accounting and business consulting firm in the Southeast, is pleased to announce the addition of Lane Jackson as Shareholder to its rapidly growing healthcare advisory practice. Jackson joins LBMC’s healthcare consulting practice as leader of the firm’s revenue cycle service offering.

Jackson brings 30 years of experience serving healthcare provider clients exclusively. Prior to joining LBMC, he served as partner and healthcare commercial advisory practice lead for a large professional services firm with over 7,000 domestic employees. His wide-ranging experience includes leading complex revenue cycle transformation, compliance, integration, consolidation, restructuring and electronic medical record (EMR) implementation engagements, including for a $5 billion healthcare provider. Jackson has extensive experience serving healthcare provider systems, academic medical centers, large physician groups and other specialty providers.

“We are thrilled to have Lane join LBMC to lead our growing healthcare revenue cycle service offering,” said Mark Burnette, Shareholder, Practice Leader, LBMC Advisory Services. “Given ongoing financial concern, regulatory uncertainty and recruitment and retention challenges, a healthy and effective revenue cycle is more critical than ever. Lane brings revenue cycle expertise to broaden our healthcare advisory capabilities to meet clients’ needs in this ever-changing environment. As our clients navigate challenges, we are proud to continue to evolve, providing solutions in consulting and business intelligence that help them protect what they have and take advantage of opportunities.”

Jackson holds his Bachelor of Science from Western Kentucky University and is a member of HFMA and AICPA. He completed the Enterprise Decision Making Program at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a noted thought leader and frequent presenter, author and moderator at conferences, including President Obama’s Commission on Care, Veteran’s Administration Revenue Cycle Assessment.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a Top 35 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. LBMC has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. Recently named an Inc. Best in Business company, LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit our website.

