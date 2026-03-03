LBMC Launches Integrated Accredited ISO 9001:2015 Certification Services, Expanding Unified Quality, Security, and Privacy Audit Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and enterprise customers increasingly require third-party assurance, LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, has expanded its accredited certification platform to include ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification audits.

The addition of ISO 9001 strengthens LBMC’s position as an accredited Management Systems Certification Body for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019. Organizations can now pursue ISO 9001 (QMS), ISO 27001 (ISMS), and ISO 27701 (PIMS) certifications through a single, integrated certification body — reducing audit fatigue, eliminating duplication, and improving oversight across management systems.

According to industry research, ISO certifications have increased by 23% over the past two years, reflecting growing demand from customers, regulators, and procurement teams for independently validated management systems.

For many middle-market and growth-stage organizations, ISO certification is no longer optional; it is a prerequisite for enterprise contracts, government engagements, and participation in regulated markets.

Reducing Compliance Complexity Through Integration

Organizations often struggle with overlapping compliance demands, documentation redundancy, and limited internal bandwidth when pursuing multiple certifications. LBMC’s expanded certification services are designed to simplify that process.

By aligning audit cycles and coordinating evaluation activities across standards, organizations can:

Reduce duplication of effort across quality, security, and privacy programs

Consolidate vendor oversight under a single ANAB-accredited certification body

Improve internal governance and cross-functional accountability

Accelerate readiness for enterprise procurement requirements

“Executive teams are feeling the increased pressure of demonstrating compliance with multiple frameworks and standards that demand both operational excellence and effective risk management,” said Brian Willis, Cybersecurity Shareholder at LBMC. “An integrated ISO certification strategy allows organizations to strengthen their quality, security, and privacy programs simultaneously — while reducing disruption to daily operations. We find that the competencies established for one standard translate quite well to the others as does the audit process for each. Our role is to equip our clients for success by bringing structure, clarity, and efficiency to that process.”

Addressing Common ISO Certification Challenges

Organizations pursuing ISO 9001, ISO 27001, or ISO 27701 frequently encounter:

Unclear scope definition

Gaps between documented policies and operational practices

Inconsistent cross-departmental implementation

Resource constraints during audit preparation

LBMC’s certification approach emphasizes:

Strategic audit planning – Coordinated scheduling across multiple standards to reduce operational disruption.

Practical focus on system effectiveness – Concentrating on controls and processes that materially impact compliance and performance.

Experienced audit professionals – ISO-certified auditors with backgrounds in cybersecurity, quality systems, and regulatory compliance.

Structured communication and oversight – Clear timelines, defined milestones, and executive-level visibility throughout the certification lifecycle.

The Business Value of ISO 9001 Certification

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. It establishes structured, repeatable processes designed to improve product and service consistency, strengthen customer confidence, and support continuous improvement. While common among manufacturers, ISO 9001 is also ideal for industries such as engineering, software development (on-prem and cloud), hosting service providers, and customer service and call center operations.

For many organizations, ISO 9001 serves as the operational foundation that supports broader security, privacy, and regulatory initiatives. When integrated with ISO 27001 and ISO 27701, it reinforces enterprise governance and enterprise risk management at scale.

Certification can also:

Support eligibility for regulated industry contracts

Strengthen competitive differentiation in RFP processes

Reduce third-party vendor assessment burdens

Improve board-level visibility into operational controls

Enhance valuation readiness for private equity-backed organizations

What This Means for Executive Leadership

For executive teams, ISO certification is no longer a compliance milestone. It is a revenue-enablement and risk-governance decision.

Before initiating certification, leadership should be asking:

Are we losing enterprise opportunities due to missing ISO validation?

Are we managing quality, security, privacy, and other systems as siloed programs instead of a unified governance system?

What is the cost of audit duplication across departments and the impact of audit fatigue among practitioners?

Are our current management systems defensible under investor, regulator, or board scrutiny?

How would integrated certification impact EBITDA, valuation multiples, or exit readiness?

To help executive teams answer these questions, LBMC is offering a limited number of Executive ISO Integration Assessments for organizations planning 2026 certification cycles.

This working session provides:

A high-level maturity gap overview across quality, security, and privacy domains

Identification of overlapping controls to reduce redundant audit effort

A procurement-readiness analysis aligned to enterprise RFP expectations

Executive-level roadmap with timeline, resource requirements, and risk exposure indicators

Financial impact modeling for integrated vs. standalone certification pathways

For many middle-market and private equity-backed companies, this session clarifies whether ISO certification is simply a compliance requirement — or a strategic lever for accelerating enterprise sales and strengthening governance maturity.

Executive leaders interested in evaluating the ROI of an integrated ISO strategy may request an assessment briefing.

Supporting Regional Growth and Regulated Industries

LBMC’s expanded ISO certification services support organizations across the Southeast and beyond, including healthcare providers, technology companies, manufacturers, financial services firms, and government contractors seeking globally recognized assurance frameworks.

By combining ISO certification with LBMC’s broader cybersecurity, risk advisory, and compliance capabilities, organizations gain a strategic partner capable of supporting both certification and ongoing management system maturity.

Preparing for 2026 Certification Cycles

Organizations planning to pursue ISO 9001, ISO 27001, or ISO 27701 certification in 2026 are encouraged to begin readiness assessments and scope definition early to align with procurement and regulatory timelines.

