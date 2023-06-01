Walker Hayes, Jax and More Join Musicians on Call and Men’s Wearhouse in Creating Unforgettable Prom Memories for Teens in Pediatric Hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Prom may have to look different for teens who find themselves in pediatric hospitals rather than on the dance floor with their friends, Musicians On Call (MOC) is bringing the joy, celebration and music of the season directly to them. MOC, a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, is hosting the Musicians On Call Prom Presented by Men’s Wearhouse. National brands and popular recording artists have partnered with the organization to create a unique Prom experience exclusively for children’s hospitals nationwide.



TikTok star and 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Pop Artist Jax, dressed in trendy Prom styles from Men’s Wearhouse, hosts the Prom virtual concert, which features performances, well wishes and Prom stories from TWICE, Maisie Peters, Alec Benjamin, Frawley, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Hello Sister, King Calaway, Georgia Webster, BIZZY, The Band Light and more. The concert will be available for pediatric patients nationwide to enjoy in their hospital rooms throughout the Prom season.

Monument Records recording artist Walker Hayes also brought the Prom party to pediatric patients at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial in Nashville, Tenn. during a special bedside program. With photo props, crowns and corsages in hand, Walker visited with patients to perform his smash hit “Fancy Like,” and capture keepsake photos of special moments with the patients. He even had nurses doing the viral dance in the hallways.

“The music is a big part of what makes Prom memorable for teens all over the country, and we are thrilled to have so many artists joining us in creating the perfect soundtrack for patients who have to spend this season in the hospital,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin, “Thanks to the continued support of our partners at Men’s Wearhouse, and artists like Jax and Walker Hayes, these patients get to enjoy their own Prom experience with lasting, positive memories.”

Patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland were given the VIP treatment with rented styles from Men’s Wearhouse. With the help of a Men’s Wearhouse stylist, the patients were fitted for suits to wear to their own hospital Prom celebrations.

"We are honored to partner with Musicians On Call to bring the joy of Prom to pediatric patients across the country," said John Tighe, President, Tailored Brands. "At Men's Wearhouse, we believe that every teenager deserves to have an unforgettable Prom. We recognize the incredible work that Musicians On Call does in bringing music and positivity to those in healthcare environments, and we are proud to support their mission. This partnership is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of these patients through the power of music.”

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through in-person, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide. Volunteers bring live music to children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients.

For more information on the Musicians On Call Prom Presented by Men’s Wearhouse, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Adding a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. Through its programs, MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. As the leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC has a vision of a world filled with the healing power of music. To meet the increasing demand for its programs, MOC created a groundbreaking online platform that will revolutionize access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Men’s Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental product in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Paisley & Gray, and Michael Strahan.

