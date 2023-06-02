Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 557 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|25 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 712
|39.93
|40.06
|39.70
|307 909
|MTF CBOE
|4 442
|39.93
|40.06
|39.70
|177 362
|MTF Turquoise
|874
|39.94
|40.06
|39.70
|34 906
|MTF Aquis
|1 124
|39.94
|40.06
|39.74
|44 890
|26 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 828
|40.42
|40.58
|39.84
|275 978
|MTF CBOE
|4 500
|40.45
|40.76
|40.02
|182 030
|MTF Turquoise
|802
|40.48
|40.76
|40.26
|32 465
|MTF Aquis
|1 159
|40.45
|40.66
|40.08
|46 880
|29 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 738
|40.78
|40.96
|40.62
|315 593
|MTF CBOE
|4 555
|40.79
|40.96
|40.60
|185 818
|MTF Turquoise
|783
|40.78
|40.96
|40.62
|31 930
|MTF Aquis
|1 208
|40.80
|40.96
|40.62
|49 286
|30 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 780
|40.74
|41.02
|40.34
|316 930
|MTF CBOE
|4 490
|40.73
|41.02
|40.36
|182 875
|MTF Turquoise
|774
|40.72
|41.02
|40.40
|31 516
|MTF Aquis
|1 208
|40.72
|40.98
|40.36
|49 195
|31 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 318
|39.92
|40.12
|39.76
|292 153
|MTF CBOE
|4 355
|39.93
|40.10
|39.76
|173 889
|MTF Turquoise
|726
|39.92
|40.08
|39.76
|28 979
|MTF Aquis
|1 181
|39.93
|40.18
|39.76
|47 159
|Total
|69 557
|40.37
|41.02
|39.70
|2 807 743
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 401 shares during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|26 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 May 2023
|800
|40.41
|40.42
|40.40
|32 328
|31 May 2023
|1 601
|40.05
|40.20
|39.80
|64 120
|Total
|2 401
|96 448
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|25 May 2023
|400
|40.00
|40.00
|40.00
|16 000
|26 May 2023
|1 600
|40.28
|40.50
|40.00
|64 448
|29 May 2023
|1 600
|40.75
|41.00
|40.60
|65 200
|30 May 2023
|800
|41.10
|41.10
|41.10
|32 880
|31 May 2023
|1
|40.20
|40.20
|40.20
|40
|Total
|4 401
|178 568
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 519 shares.
On 31 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 199 248 own shares, or 5.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
