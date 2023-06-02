Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 557 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
25 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 71239.9340.0639.70307 909
 MTF CBOE4 44239.9340.0639.70177 362
 MTF Turquoise87439.9440.0639.7034 906
 MTF Aquis1 12439.9440.0639.7444 890
26 May 2023Euronext Brussels6 82840.4240.5839.84275 978
 MTF CBOE4 50040.4540.7640.02182 030
 MTF Turquoise80240.4840.7640.2632 465
 MTF Aquis1 15940.4540.6640.0846 880
29 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 73840.7840.9640.62315 593
 MTF CBOE4 55540.7940.9640.60185 818
 MTF Turquoise78340.7840.9640.6231 930
 MTF Aquis1 20840.8040.9640.6249 286
30 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 78040.7441.0240.34316 930
 MTF CBOE4 49040.7341.0240.36182 875
 MTF Turquoise77440.7241.0240.4031 516
 MTF Aquis1 20840.7240.9840.3649 195
31 May 2023Euronext Brussels7 31839.9240.1239.76292 153
 MTF CBOE4 35539.9340.1039.76173 889
 MTF Turquoise72639.9240.0839.7628 979
 MTF Aquis1 18139.9340.1839.7647 159
Total 69 55740.3741.0239.702 807 743

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 401 shares during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 May 2023 to 31 May 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 May 202300.000.000.000
26 May 202300.000.000.000
29 May 202300.000.000.000
30 May 202380040.4140.4240.4032 328
31 May 20231 60140.0540.2039.8064 120
Total2 401   96 448


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
25 May 202340040.0040.0040.0016 000
26 May 20231 60040.2840.5040.0064 448
29 May 20231 60040.7541.0040.6065 200
30 May 202380041.1041.1041.1032 880
31 May 2023140.2040.2040.2040
Total4 401   178 568

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 519 shares.

On 31 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 199 248 own shares, or 5.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

