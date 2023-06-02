Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $4.6 Million Air Force Contract to Continue Development of Next Generation Flightline Generator

Johnstown, PA, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Future Force Energy and Power (F2EP) office awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a $4.6 million contract to design, build, and test a second prototype electric flightline generator capable of powering legacy and 5th generation fighter aircraft.

This award builds on CTC’s previous successful battery and hybrid generator prototypes and aims to provide a replacement for existing diesel-powered generators from the Vietnam War era. This new prototype will leverage the current design and add increased performance capability. The two major tasks in this contract are designing, fabricating, and constructing a second Next Generation Powerhead (NGPII); and performing a suite of compliance, compatibility, and field demonstration testing.

CTC is supporting the Air Force with its goal to replace diesel-powered generators with an electric generator by combining silicon carbide-based power electronics with advanced lithium-ion battery technology. The change will provide improved mission range, including reduced fuel consumption, lower lifecycle costs, and improved work environment for airmen exposed to the fumes and noise associated with diesel systems.

“Through the years, CTC has played a significant role in the Air Force’s efforts to improve energy efficiency,” said Edward J. Sheehan, CTC President and CEO. “With regard to this effort, CTC has worked on generator concepts evolving over the past eight years. We are honored to play a role in the Air Force’s journey from diesel-powered to an electric flightline.”

CTC has designed and developed prototype generators for the Air Force flightline, initially using traditional power electronics in an all-electric battery-powered system to ensure energy storage and power electronics would support flightline requirements, moving to the development of a hybrid system comprised of a small diesel engine and a battery pack with advanced power electronics. Both approaches were tested successfully at Edwards Air Force Base with the 412 Test Wing. The testing provided invaluable design and feature insight for the next generation flightline power supply to use a common powerhead with advanced power electronics combined with lithium-ion battery energy storage.

“We have worked closely with the Air Force on design features, capabilities, and safety considerations for the next generation flightline generator,” said Dave Moyer, CTC Project Manager. “Through the development of the NGPII, the next generation battery powered generator, CTC is assisting the Air Force modernize ground support equipment and reap the benefits of advanced batteries. We are excited to be a part of this transformative initiative.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

