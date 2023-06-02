Concurrent Technologies Corporation and RMC Working to Help USMC Fulfill its Energy Resilience Program

Johnstown, PA, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Mitigation Consulting (RMC) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a $4.5 million subcontract to support the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Energy Resilience Program as part of a $9.3 million Task Order. This subcontract is part of the PP&O – MCICOM Energy Resilience Program to provide energy resilience planning and project development support for United States Marine Corps (USMC) installations.

Military installations must be able to sustain critical missions during commercial energy interruptions. This work will advance the USMC ability to achieve its energy resilience and federal sustainability goals.

“We are excited to help the USMC with their mission assurance/resiliency efforts, which align with CTC’s priority to help the entire Department of Defense safeguard its mission-essential functions in the face of energy disruptions,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.

In this contract, CTC will focus on establishing an overall Energy Resiliency Program Guide, developing Installation Resilience Roadmaps (IRRs), incorporating data from relevant documents, and developing customized energy projects aligned with installation-specific IRRs.

“One of the really valuable aspects of this project is that it brings together two government stakeholders, Plans, Policies and Operations and Marine Corps Installation Command, with unique capabilities to work toward a common goal,” said Susan Van Scoyoc, CTC Executive Director, Energy, Resilience & Sustainability. “RMC is the lead contractor for the USMC mission assurance program, and CTC is the prime contractor supporting MCICOM’s Publics Works team where we are focused on the energy and utility infrastructure element for resilience. Together we are developing a mission-driven set of priorities for energy resilience at USMC bases.”

CTC and RMC have collaborated for several years as strategic partners in energy resilience efforts.

“RMC is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with CTC through the Energy Resilience Task Order award. CTC brings a wealth of Marine Corps installation energy knowledge to this project,” said Erin Breen, RMC Vice President Critical Infrastructure & Analysis. “This work identifies risk and provides solutions to improve Marine Corps energy infrastructure. It aligns with RMC’s mission of Assuring Tomorrow and assists Marine Corps installations as they continue to evolve in energy resilience and security.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Risk Mitigation Consultants (RMC) was founded in 2011 and was purpose-built for Mission Assurance and ICS/OT cybersecurity, dedicated to strengthening and protecting government and commercial assets. Today, RMC combines its decade of full-lifecycle Mission Assurance and risk management solutions with expertise in industrial cybersecurity to protect our country’s most important and vital assets. Operating worldwide, RMC provides its customers with the analysis, assessments, strategy, and remediation required to protect personnel, facilities, networks, and critical infrastructure.

