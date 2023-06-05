Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market is Expected to Reach $31.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hospital acquired infection control industry is poised for remarkable growth and advancements in the near future. With a renewed focus on patient safety and the prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting innovative strategies and technologies to enhance infection control practices. In the near future, we can expect the widespread implementation of advanced disinfection methods, including ultraviolet (UV) light systems, hydrogen peroxide vapor systems, and robotic cleaning devices, to ensure thorough decontamination of patient rooms and high-touch surfaces. The use of antimicrobial coatings on frequently touched surfaces and medical equipment will also become more prevalent, providing continuous protection against harmful pathogens. Additionally, there will be a greater emphasis on improving hand hygiene compliance through the use of electronic monitoring systems and smart hand hygiene solutions. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms will enable real-time surveillance of infection data, allowing for early detection of outbreaks and prompt intervention. Furthermore, education and training programs will be enhanced to ensure healthcare workers are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to adhere to strict infection control protocols. Overall, the future of the hospital acquired infection control industry holds great promise in terms of reducing HAIs, improving patient outcomes, and creating safer healthcare environments.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $29.1 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $31.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the hospital acquired infection control market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19. The increasing use of E-beam sterilization, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and the growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operation to emerging countries are expected to offer high-growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $29.1 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $31.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Products and services, end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization Key Market Drivers Increasing number of surgical procedures

The study categorizes the hospital acquired infection control market based on products and services, end user, and regional and global level.

Global hospital acquired infection control market, by Product & Services:

Protective Barrier

Sterilization

Disinfectants Disinfectant, By Product Hand Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Skin Disinfectants Instrument Disinfectants Disinfectant, By Formulation Liquid Disinfectants Disinfectant Wipes Disinfectant Sprays

Disinfectors

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Other Infection Control Products



Global hospital acquired infection control market, by End User:

Hospitals & ICUs

Ambulatory Surgical & Diagnostic Centers

Nursing Homes & Maternity Centers

Other End Users

Global hospital acquired infection control market, by region:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The hospital acquired infection control market offers several key benefits for stakeholders involved in healthcare delivery and patient care. These benefits include:

Improved Patient Safety: Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) pose a significant risk to patients. By implementing robust infection control measures, hospitals and healthcare facilities can effectively reduce the occurrence of HAIs, resulting in improved patient safety and reduced healthcare-associated costs.

Enhanced Reputation and Trust: Healthcare facilities that prioritize infection control and successfully mitigate HAIs earn a reputation for providing safe and high-quality care. This enhances patient trust and satisfaction, leading to increased patient referrals and positive word-of-mouth recommendations.

Cost Savings: HAIs not only harm patients but also impose a financial burden on healthcare systems. By investing in infection control solutions, hospitals can reduce the incidence of HAIs, leading to cost savings associated with additional treatments, prolonged hospital stays, and the use of expensive antibiotics.

Compliance with Regulations and Accreditation Standards: Healthcare facilities must comply with stringent infection control regulations and accreditation standards. By implementing effective infection control measures, hospitals can ensure compliance and maintain their accreditation status.

Prevention of Antimicrobial Resistance: HAIs contribute to the development of antimicrobial resistance, which poses a global health threat. By controlling and preventing HAIs, healthcare facilities can play a crucial role in mitigating the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance, safeguarding the effectiveness of antimicrobial treatments.

Improved Healthcare Efficiency: Effective infection control measures streamline healthcare processes and contribute to overall operational efficiency. By preventing HAIs, hospitals can reduce the need for additional resources, such as isolation rooms, specialized equipment, and dedicated staff, optimizing resource utilization and workflow.

Regulatory Compliance and Risk Mitigation: Adhering to infection control regulations and guidelines helps healthcare facilities mitigate legal and financial risks associated with non-compliance. By implementing comprehensive infection control strategies, hospitals can reduce the likelihood of healthcare-associated litigation and related costs.

Overall, the hospital acquired infection control market provides substantial benefits for stakeholders, including improved patient safety, enhanced reputation, cost savings, regulatory compliance, prevention of antimicrobial resistance, improved healthcare efficiency, and risk mitigation. These advantages contribute to the overall success and sustainability of healthcare facilities and promote better healthcare outcomes for patients.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global hospital acquired infection control market. The report analyzes this market by products and services, and end user

Service Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global hospital acquired infection control market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products and services, and end user

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services or service enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global hospital acquired infection control market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, service offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global hospital acquired infection control market.

