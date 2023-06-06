Provident Branch Wins Silver ASID Award in Design Excellence

ISELIN, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is proud to announce that its newest branch in Roslyn, New York, won the prestigious Silver Award for Design Excellence at the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) annual awards. The branch competed in the category ’Office Corporate Under 25,000 Square Feet’ and was recognized for its clean, highly functional, and branded aesthetics.

The design and construction firm behind the project, Milwaukee-based La Macchia Group, submitted the bank branch design and accepted the silver award on behalf of Provident Bank at the recent ASID Wisconsin awards ceremony.

ASID, a nonprofit organization that promotes the profession of interior design, has chapters throughout the United States and Canada and has been in operation since 1975.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and innovative design of our partners at La Macchia Group," said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. “This project underscores La Machia Group’s close collaboration with the Provident team and their ability to understand our brand aesthetics," added Giannola.

Provident Bank's Roslyn branch showcases a modern design that is consistent with the bank’s commitment to elevate the customer experience, while maintaining the bank's distinctive brand identity. The award-winning design provides a welcoming and functional space for both customers and employees.

To view the project, please visit La Macchia Group’s portfolio at: https://www.lamacchiagroup.com/portfolio/provident-bank-roslyn

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.78 billion as of March 31, 2023. With $10.30 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon

Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About La Macchia Group

Through its proven methodology of Plan – Brand – Design – Build – Evolve, La Macchia Group designs and builds market-driven, brand-centered financial institutions, tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. As the trusted development partner of more than 400 financial institutions across the nation, La Macchia Group creates exceptional environments that foster customer relationships and provide a competitive advantage with measurable results. For more information, visit www.lamacchiagroup.com .

