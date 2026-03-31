Beacon Trust Bolsters Team with Four Key Wealth Management Hires

ISELIN, N.J., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today the addition of four experienced professionals to Beacon Trust, its full-service wealth management subsidiary. The appointments reflect Beacon Trust’s continued investment in talent as the firm expands its wealth advisory capabilities and strengthens relationships with high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners across the region.

The new hires include three Wealth Management Relationship Managers who will further strengthen Beacon Trust’s advisory team. In their roles, they will work closely with clients to deliver personalized investment management, wealth planning, and fiduciary solutions while coordinating comprehensive financial strategies tailored to each client’s long-term goals.

Jason Apuzzio joins Beacon Trust as Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Relationship Manager. Mr. Apuzzio brings more than two decades of experience advising high-net-worth individuals and families. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Truist Wealth Management, where he advised C-suite executives, business owners, and retirees on investment management, trust and estate planning, and fiduciary strategies. Earlier in his career, he held senior advisory roles at PNC Private Bank and BlackRock, where he focused on developing strategic client relationships and delivering sophisticated investment solutions across private wealth and institutional channels.





Samantha Booth joins as Assistant Vice President, Wealth Management Relationship Manager. Ms. Booth brings significant experience in portfolio management and wealth advisory services. Prior to joining Beacon Trust, she served as Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Orange Investment Advisors (formerly Hudson Valley Investment Advisors), where she managed relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families and oversaw portfolio construction across multiple asset classes with a strong focus on tax efficiency and estate planning considerations. Earlier in her career, she held investment management roles at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Ms. Booth is a Certified Financial Planner and holds several advanced industry designations, including CIMA, ChFC, and CRPC.





Marc Oceanak joins Beacon Trust as Wealth Management Relationship Manager. He most recently served as a Financial Advisor at Scafa Financial Services, where he developed customized financial plans and investment strategies for individuals and families with complex financial needs. Earlier in his career, he held advisory roles at Barnum Financial and Ameriprise Financial, helping clients implement long-term investment and retirement planning strategies. Mr. Oceanak is a Certified Financial Planner.





The firm also appointed Louis Russo as Wealth Management Business Development Officer. In this role, Mr. Russo will focus on expanding Beacon Trust’s network of prospective clients and professional referral partners while increasing market awareness of the firm’s comprehensive wealth management solutions. He brings extensive experience working with high-net-worth clients and building strategic relationships across the private banking and wealth management landscape. Most recently, Mr. Russo served as Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Truist Wealth, where he managed high-net-worth client portfolios and delivered integrated wealth management and credit solutions. Prior to that, he was a Vice President and Senior Banking Advisor with PNC Wealth Management where he worked with a team of specialist to acquire new relationships through retail banking network, commercial bank and Financial Advisors throughout PNC’s footprint.





“We are pleased to welcome Jason, Samantha, Marc, and Louis to Beacon Trust,” said Annamaria Vitelli, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Beacon Trust. “Each of them brings deep experience advising high-net-worth clients and developing trusted relationships with families, business owners, and professional partners. Their expertise strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, customized wealth strategies while continuing to expand Beacon Trust’s presence and build meaningful, long-term client relationships across the markets we serve.”

“These additions reflect our continued commitment to investing in talented professionals who share our client-first philosophy and our focus on delivering exceptional advice and service,” Vitelli added.

The appointments underscore Beacon Trust’s commitment to providing high-quality wealth management services while continuing to scale its client base and deepen relationships with existing clients and referral partners.

About Beacon Trust

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Beacon Trust is a full-service wealth management firm, which together with Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc., has approximately $4 billion in assets under administration and decades of proven success, superior solutions and exceptional client service. The firm focuses on helping its clients attain, preserve and expand their assets through customized wealth management planning. Beacon Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank. To learn more about the team and services offered visit www.beacontrust.com

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.98 billion as of December 31, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio - Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

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