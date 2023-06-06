L-com Wi-Fi 6/6e Antennas Available at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for L-com and a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is now stocking the manufacturer’s Wi-Fi 6 and 6e Antenna Series.

Next generation Wi-Fi protocols require next-generation hardware. L-com Wi-Fi 6/6e high-performance Omnidirectional and Panel antennas operate in the 2400MHz to 7125 MHz bands (new 6 GHz band), increasing performance in demanding environments including inside buildings or densely populated areas.

UV protected and rated for outdoor use; L-com antennas allow for greater access in more places while maintaining low latency. The Wi-Fi 6/6e antennas are suited for 802.11ac and 802.11ax protocols as well as IoT, Zigbee, and Bluetooth.

Applications for L-com’s Wi-Fi 6/6e antennas include connected or self-driving cars, fleet management, logistics, HD video transmission, Wi-Fi hotspots, infotainment systems, routers, and more. Visit Heilind’s website to discover more information and shop available inventory of L-com Wi-Fi 6/6e antennas.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About L-com

Since 1982, L-com has specialized in wired, wireless, and specialty solutions that keep people connected. L-com’s portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, enclosures, surge protectors, and more. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

