Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Hirose DF22 Series Compact Branch Connectors for High-Current Power Distribution Applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation products, is now stocking the Hirose DF22 Series Compact Branch Connectors, a high-current, space-saving power distribution solution engineered to reduce wiring complexity, lower system cost, and optimize layouts in space-constrained industrial and commercial applications.

The DF22 Series is designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-current branching in densely packed enclosures and control panels. Featuring a 7.92 mm pitch and rated up to 30A per contact at 1000V AC/DC, the DF22 Series enables efficient branching of power lines while maintaining robust electrical and mechanical performance. The result is a connector platform that reduces wiring complexity without sacrificing safety or reliability, even in the most demanding operating environments.

By consolidating power distribution points into a single compact adapter, the DF22 Series helps engineers reduce total wire usage, shorten wiring runs, and simplify cable routing within control panels and equipment enclosures. This streamlined approach supports cleaner system layouts, faster assembly, and a lower overall system cost, significant advantages for engineering and procurement teams managing complex designs under tight timelines. Primary target applications include industrial robots, medical equipment, and manufacturing machinery across the medical electronics, industrial automation, and robotics sectors.

Flexible Mounting and Reliable Termination

The DF22 Series is available in two mounting configurations to accommodate a wide range of installation requirements. The standard cable-tie style offers a straightforward, tool-free mounting option for rapid deployment, while the flange/screw mount variant provides secure, permanent panel or housing attachment for applications requiring a more robust mechanical fix. Both options feature crimp terminations that deliver strong electrical and mechanical connections, with no soldering required, ensuring consistent performance and long-term reliability even in environments subject to vibration or mechanical stress.

Safety Certifications and Performance Specifications

Regulatory compliance is built into the DF22 Series. The connectors carry UL, C-UL, and TÜV certifications, confirming their suitability for deployment in regulated industries across North America and Europe. Additional specifications include a 50-cycle mating life and an operating temperature range of –55°C to +85°C, supporting dependable performance across a broad spectrum of industrial, medical, and automation environments.

Heilind continues to expand its connector and interconnect portfolio, offering customers ready access, technical expertise, and supply-chain support for next-generation system designs. To learn more about Hirose DF22 Series Compact Branch Connectors, visit Heilind's website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com

Hirose DF22 Series Compact Branch Connectors at Heilind

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