Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Brady i4311 Industrial Label Printer

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution and authorized distributor of Brady Corporation products, announced the availability of the Brady i4311 Industrial Label Printer with Portability. The i4311 is the industry’s first label printer combining an all-day, swappable battery and an ergonomic carrying handle with the ability to print labels up to 4.25” (101.60 mm) wide, redefining what’s possible in portable industrial identification. By merging the wide-format performance of a benchtop printer with true cordless mobility, Brady has created a hybrid solution that eliminates the need for professionals to choose between capability and flexibility.

Weighing just 13 lbs. with battery and built to withstand the demands of industrial environments, the i4311 delivers up to 5,000 labels on a single charge and stores up to 85,000 templates in onboard memory for standalone operation. Brady’s proprietary LabelSense™ technology automatically identifies and calibrates to loaded label materials across a library of over 1,300 Brady components, eliminating manual setup and material waste. The printer connects to phones, tablets, and laptops via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, or Ethernet, and supports completely hands-free operation through BradyVoice™ voice command technology. Brady Workstation software and the Express Labels mobile app provide powerful label design, data import, barcoding, and sequencing capabilities for every workflow.

The i4311 is engineered for professionals across electrical and datacom, manufacturing, safety and compliance, MRO, construction, and laboratory environments. Its 0.25”-to-4.25” label width range covers everything from wire markers and server rack labels to pipe markers, arc flash labels, and GHS-compliant chemical identification, all produced at the point of work rather than at a centralized print station. Whether deployed across sprawling production floors, active job sites, or hazardous materials environments, the i4311 helps teams eliminate wasted trips, reduce compliance risk, and improve operational efficiency with professional-grade labeling wherever it’s needed.

The Brady i4311 Industrial Label Printer with Portability is now available through Heilind Electronics. For product specifications, pricing, and inventory, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind representative to learn more about Brady’s complete portfolio of industrial labeling solutions.



About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com





Caption:

Brady i4311 Industrial Label Printer at Heilind

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e116c80e-0845-4679-91f8-44d20d37aa05