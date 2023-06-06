CA Essential Webcam Flex Achieves 481% Funding on Kickstarter, is Now Available for Pre-Order Directly from Cyber Acoustics

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, call centers, and homes, today announced the CA Essential Webcam Flex is now available for pre-order directly from Cyber Acoustics . Following a successful Kickstarter that was funded in only four hours and ended with the project reaching 481% of its goal, Cyber Acoustics will continue to offer pre-orders at a discounted rate of $89. Orders are slated to ship in September 2023.



The CA Essential Webcam Flex is the ideal tool to give powerful presentations, conduct authentic live interviews, lead captivating webinars and livestreams, or present engaging demonstrations, via a simple, unobtrusive webcam that’s perfect for people spanning industries, professions, interests, and hobbies, as its unique design offers a more collaborative experience for any use.

The old-fashioned webcam gets a modern upgrade

Whether a business professional in more online meetings than ever before, a teacher conducting virtual classes, a healthcare professional doing telehealth appointments, YouTube or Twitch streamers sharing your passion with a fan base, or a tabletop gamer playing with friends around the world, the CA Essential Webcam Flex offers a better way to connect with your audience via two unique mounting positions - Center View for easy eye contact and Table View, which turns your desktop into an overhead projector. It can also be used as a traditional webcam positioned at the top of a monitor.

Look more professional in online meetings and interviews with Center View

With the rise of online meetings and the increase in hybrid or completely remote workers, the limitations of traditional webcams have become more apparent, with one of the biggest frustrations being how challenging it is to make eye contact.

With a traditional webcam positioned at the top of a monitor, making eye contact with colleagues requires you look directly at the camera, and not at your screen. This not only feels unnatural, it means you may miss social cues from facial expressions or leave the meeting feeling disconnected. The alternative, looking at participants on screen instead of at the webcam, causes you to look disengaged because you appear to be looking down. This is just one of many factors that have contributed to the widespread burnout commonly known as “Zoom fatigue.”

Using a thin rotatable arm, the CA Essential Webcam Flex can be positioned in the center of your monitor, allowing your gaze to be natural for easy eye contact with your colleagues, while simultaneously seeing their faces. The manual face framing feature with five zoom options offers an additional layer of customization, enabling you to remove background distractions and focus the frame just on yourself.

The small footprint of the CA Essential Webcam Flex also allows for non-obtrusive placement in the center of multiple monitors, even in 4x4 configurations that are common in the financial services industry. This placement allows you to be perfectly framed while making direct eye contact with meeting participants.

Additionally, Center View is an easy way to conduct live interviews or streams, allowing you to read from a script on your screen, while still making perfect eye contact with your audience. Center View provides an easy way to make online meetings feel more like meeting in person, no matter your desktop setup.

Interactive Table View offers easy sharing of documents or objects

One of the features that makes the CA Essential Webcam Flex completely unique from any other webcam on the market is Table View mode. Simply extend the webcam arm out from your monitor and rotate the camera down to turn your desk into an overhead projector. This mode ensures a clear view of whatever you need to share, creating a more collaborative experience that enables you and your team to work together more seamlessly.

This mode is also great for teachers and tutors, who can more easily demonstrate live, interactive lessons to students, for YouTube influencers doing unboxing videos, Twitch streamers who want to broadcast their mouse and keyboard strokes, or tabletop gamers who are showcasing live game play.

A huge thank you to our Kickstarter supporters

“We decided to launch on Kickstarter to reach a global audience with a wide range of backgrounds to help us get a better idea of who would be most interested in a product like this,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The success of the campaign validates the need for a more interactive webcam and we are incredibly grateful to all of our backers who have supported our vision.”

CA Essential Webcam Flex tech specs

High-quality 5MP video up to 2592 x 1944 @ 30fps

HD autofocus and low light correction

Rotatable arm is adjustable up to 19 cm for both Table View and Center View mode

Wide 74.57-degree diagonal field of view with five levels of manual zoom

Dual omnidirectional microphones

USB-A plug-and-play, no software required

Compatible with Windows 10 & 11, Mac OS 10.6 or above, and Chromebooks

Compatible with all conferencing and chat applications, including Zoom, Google Meet, Skype for Business, and Microsoft Teams

Ensure privacy by rotating camera up when mounted at the top of a monitor



The CA Essential Webcam Flex is slated for broad availability in September 2023 and will retail for $129.99. Pre-order now for a limited time from CyberAoustics.com for the discounted rate of $89 with free U.S. shipping.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers, and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost headphone recycling program, accepting wired headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand, so long as it does not have batteries. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

