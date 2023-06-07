Great Plains Communications Brings Fiber Driven Technology to Enhance Live Events at Steelhouse Omaha

Blair, Nebraska, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, announced it is providing technology services to Omaha's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha. GPC is the primary communications partner to Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) and its entertainment campus, providing services to the historic Orpheum Theater, Holland Center and now expanding to serve patrons and artists at Steelhouse Omaha.

“As a partner to Omaha Performing Arts since 2017, Great Plains Communications is proud to continue serving this innovative organization that has grown to become the largest arts institution in Nebraska, and is highly respected nationally,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “As bandwidth demands increase, our network is engineered to adapt to meet the capacity needs, empowering O-pa to utilize the technology to continue bringing the latest and greatest entertainment experience to Omaha and surrounding communities.”

The fiber-based services provided by GPC include dedicated fiber internet access (DIA), Ethernet and SIP trunks for voice services. In addition, to ensure the highest network reliability, all Omaha Performing Arts services are monitored locally at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.

Joan Squires, President of Omaha Performing Arts, said, “Whether it’s uploading photos and videos, using our convenient digital payment offerings, managing lighting and sound or checking internet-based applications, we know our artists and audiences will have a fantastic fiber internet experience provided by our long-time partner, Great Plains Communications. GPC works with us on a holistic evaluation of our needs, both current and future, and continues to provide the services that help us achieve our status as best in class performing arts venues.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.

About Steelhouse Omaha

Steelhouse Omaha is O-pa's new live music venue located at 11th and Dodge Streets. It will present a wide variety of concerts, including alternative, rock, hip hop, indie, rap, heavy metal, mixed genres and more, as well as community events for audiences of up to 3,000. Live Nation is the exclusive promoter in partnership with O-pa. Its unique architecture was designed and built by a project team that included Ennead Architects, Holland Basham Architects, Fisher Dachs, Threshold Acoustics, Kiewit Building Group and TRI Project Solutions.

About O-pa

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is steward of three landmark venues – the Orpheum Theater, Holland Performing Arts Center, and Steelhouse Omaha. O-pa presents a wide spectrum of performing arts and entertainment, including Broadway, jazz, dance, comedy, family, popular entertainment, and live music. With a commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, O-pa serves a growing audience in Omaha and the region through a broad range of education and engagement opportunities. As Nebraska’s largest arts institution, O-pa is recognized as a leader both locally and nationally.