OMRON Recognizes Heilind Electronics as 2022 Distributor of the Year - Electronic

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics (Heilind), a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for OMRON, received the company’s prestigious FY 2022 Distributor of the Year – Electronic award at the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, NV.

OMRON seeks to contribute to the development of society with the creation of advanced industrial automation, device & module solutions, social systems, services, and healthcare. Heilind received the award for fiscal year 2022 sales achievements, growth, development, and partnership in reaching these goals.

In recognition of Heilind’s achievement, a $5000 donation is to be made to Feed My Starving Children. The award and donation are part of OMRON’s ongoing mission, “To improve lives and contribute to a better society.”

“All of us at Heilind are honored to be the recipients of this award from the OMRON team,” said Alan Clapp, Senior Vice President at Heilind. Clapp continued, “This award recognizes Heilind’s excellence in supporting our supplier partners and the dedication of our employees that work alongside them.”

Heilind is a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for OMRON.

About Heilind

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Omron

Omron Electronic Components is a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, thermal IR sensors, optical sensors and facial detection/recognition components. Omron's broad product offering can be found in industries such as smart home, building automation, power equipment, e-sports & gaming, test and measurement, factory automation and energy.

