Kiss The Ground, American Sustainable Business Network and Dozens of Leading Business Executives Advocate for Federal Investment In Regenerative Agriculture

Washington, D.C., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on a series of successful DC events that have amplified farmer voices and brought celebrity endorsements to their advocacy work, Kiss the Ground and representatives from the Regenerate America™ coalition will return to Washington next week alongside industry executives. Together, they’ll visit with members of Congress to ask for their support for regenerative agriculture in the Farm Bill, because it is good and necessary for the future of American businesses.

In partnership with the American Sustainable Business Network , the June 14 fly-in will see more than two dozen business leaders from across the country head to the Hill to make the business case for regenerative agriculture. Representatives from companies ranging from Unilever to Oatly to Thousand Hills have united in calling on Congress to ensure that the next Farm Bill invests in programs and practices that support regenerative producers, revitalize rural communities, and rebuild the ‘missing middle’ of regional infrastructure.

“Sourcing sustainably from within is a top priority for us at Unilever. This helps us ensure our domestic supply chain is fit for purpose well into the future while helping meet demand for more sustainable products. We can partner confidently with suppliers that prioritize sustainable and regenerative practices, knowing that we’re investing in a stable supply for the future. Addressing soil degradation is key to securing the U.S. food ecosystem, and so there’s a real need for more training, education, and resources for the farmers we work with - they require federal support.”

–Stefani Grant, Senior Manager, External Affairs and Sustainability at Unilever

As a key part of the organization’s work, Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting regeneration as a solution for human health and climate issues, has partnered with numerous brands like Citizens of Humanity to transition to more regenerative sourcing models – in that case, cotton. Now, with both Senate and House Agriculture committees preparing to draft the next Farm Bill, Kiss the Ground and the Regenerate America™ coalition are advocating for key policy changes that would help 100,000 farmers and ranchers transition 100 million more acres towards regeneration by 2030.

Regenerative agriculture offers a transformative solution to the pressing challenges we face today. By transitioning 100 million acres toward regeneration by 2030, we can unlock numerous benefits for our economy and society. Healthy soils, the foundation of regenerative agriculture, contribute to more resilient farms, stable yields, and stronger supply chains, resulting in better bottom lines for businesses. Furthermore, regenerative practices have a positive impact on the environment, combating the climate crisis by sequestering carbon, preserving water resources, and promoting biodiversity. The health of American farms directly influences the future of American business, making the Farm Bill a crucial instrument in fostering economic resilience.

“Businesses are increasingly embracing regenerative agriculture because it is a smart economic decision driven by demand as more and more people, upwards to 70% in the U.S., are choosing responsibly sourced food and products. It all starts with the soil - healthy soils mean more resilient farms, less expense, increased production volume and quality, stronger supply chains, and more profit. The future of American business depends on the wellbeing of American farms, and the future of American farms depends on the Farm Bill.”

–Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

Businesses have a critical role in shaping agricultural production. As more and more consumers seek regeneratively produced materials, it is imperative that farmers and ranchers across America can turn to the USDA for education and resources to ensure that they can maintain competitive market values and not be left behind.

Representatives from Kiss the Ground and the Regenerate America™ coalition, American Sustainable Business Council, and business leaders will visit with members of Congress on June 14, 2023.

Learn more about the programs and practices that the Regenerate America™ coalition is advocating for here .

###

Kiss the Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through storytelling, education, and advocacy. Since being established in 2013 with the goal of creating societal awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil, Kiss the Ground has educated and activated tens of millions across the world.

Regenerate America™ is an unprecedented coalition of farmers, businesses, nonprofits, and individuals from every corner of our country and all political stripes. Together, we are amplifying the voices of farmers and ranchers demanding that the 2023 Farm Bill shift resources & support towards regenerative agriculture. Regenerate America™ is convened by the nonprofit, Kiss the Ground.

American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) is a movement builder in partnership with the business and investor community. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN and its association members collectively represent over 250,000 businesses across our networks. ASBN develops and advocates solutions for policymakers, business leaders, and investors that support an equitable, regenerative, and just economy that benefits all - people and planet.

Attachments