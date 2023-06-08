Automated Liquid Handling Market Size to Reach Around USD 2,580.45 Mn by 2032

Ottawa, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Precedence Research, the global automated liquid handling market size will expand to USD 2,207.33 million by 2030. The global automated liquid handling industry is growing because of factors such as increased awareness of automated liquid handling systems. The adaptability and flexibility of lab automation systems are also important factors in market growth. Increased investments in automated liquid handling R&D have also boosted the global automated liquid handling market. Technological developments have increased market demand. However, the increased expense of automated liquid handling equipment has reduced market demand.



Modality landscape in the global ALH market

Based on modality, the disposable tip division has held 73% of revenue share in 2022. There is a growing demand for disposable tips as they are used once and then disposed of, which diminishes the risk of cross-contamination of samples. This is crucial in tests where purity is important, such as clinical and gene-related diagnoses. The disposable tips decrease the run time of the test as they are pre-calibrated, which further increases the demand for the segment over the projected period.

On the other hand, the fixed tip sector is projected to grow at a considerable rate between 2023 to 2032. They are used for handling purified samples in research equipment. Fixed tips are mainly used as they prevent recurring consumable expenses.

Procedure Landscape in the global automated liquid handling market

Based on the procedure, the serial dilution division has held largest revenue share in 2022. Serial dilution is mainly used for screening various antibodies and determining the affinity of antibodies at different concentrations.

Furthermore, the array printing sector is expected to grow at a remarkable rate. The array printing is ideal for ALH of various samples in genomics, diagnostics, proteomics, as well as technical applications. It is an important tool for chemistry applications like material and polymer research. Array printing is precise and faster technique and is able to handle the volume from microliter to picolitre.

Type landscape in the global ALH market

The standalone sector is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The sector is widely used due to its wide application in research and development. They are inexpensive and have features such as rapid drying and touchscreen control.

Furthermore, the multi-instrument sector is anticipated to attain the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The growth is due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced multi-instrument Automated Liquid Handling.

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2,207.33 million CAGR 8.12% from 2023 to 2032 Disposable Tip Segment Share 73% in 2022 Fixed Tips Segment Share 27% in 2022 Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Players QIAGEN NV., Anton-Paar, Analytik Jena, Aurora Biomed, Agilent, Distek, Ellutia, Fritsch International, EST Analytical, GBC Scientific Equipment, Elemental Scientific, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Gilson, Hamilton Company, Hitachi, iChrom, PerkinElmer Inc., GERSTEL GmbH & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SPT Labtech, Shimadzu Scientific and Others

End-user landscape in the global automated liquid handling industry

Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 to 2032. The growth is due to the application of these companies to perform various quality control tests. These tests confirm that the samples meet the standards of ALH systems.

Furthermore, the CRO sector expanded at a notable CAGR in 2022. The CRO provides services to various clinical trials and medical industries and supports agencies, academics, agencies, and government sectors. Productivity and accuracy are maintained while analyzing samples for academic institutions, pharmaceutical firms, and CRO researchers.

Regional landscape in the global automated liquid handling market

North America is projected to hold the highest share of the market from 2023 to 2032. The growth is due to rising R&D spending by various CROs, biopharmaceutical firms, etc. The regional growth is also due to the need for effective and precise handling tools in addition to high-throughput tests.

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth. This area offers abundant opportunities for the ALH market and is predicted to expand more quickly over the forecast period. Increased interest in ALH systems, a booming R&D sector, and an increase in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are all contributing factors to this region's market growth. The market has also grown rapidly as a result of increased efforts in drug discovery research, increased attention to the biotechnology industry, and increased usage of ALH. Additionally, ALH and genomics-related research, advancements, and developments are stimulating the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Untapped Potential of Emerging Industries

Emerging nations in the Asia-Pacific region as well as LAMEA, offer beneficial opportunities for key participants. The industry is anticipated to promote R&D in various areas and enhance awareness of Automated Liquid Handling systems during the predicted period. The growing adoption of ALH systems in contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and laboratories provide opportunities for the market to expand over the projected period.

The advancement of vaccines and increasing investment by new drug manufacturers are driving up demand for liquid handling systems. Manufacturers are expanding their ongoing drug pipelines to battle disease incidence and accelerate market expansion. The massive demand to accelerate R&D and testing results in the implementation of automated liquid handling systems capable of managing various PCR tests with precise clinical results is fueling the market growth.

Restraints

Rising expenses

Price is an important consideration. The high cost of advanced automated workstations, when combined with calibration and maintenance costs, is anticipated to restrict adoption in small and medium-sized businesses. A small, automated robot system costs between $100,000 and $300,000, whereas larger, more complex systems cost $1 million or more. In addition to capital and integration costs, there may be modifications to building infrastructure, in addition to maintenance and calibration, which is quite costly, technical training for lab staff, and possibly hiring your automation engineer.

Recent Development

Tecan Trading AG formed a partnership with UgenTec to combine UgenTec's FastFinder software with liquid handling and automation in February 2021.

QIAGEN N.V. launched the QIAcude Connect MDx, an automated sample processing method for molecular diagnosis, in March 2021.

Anton Paar TriTec unveiled a novel product, Hit 300, in November 2021. The Hit 300 measures approximately 600 samples/hour and is easy to use.





Key Market Players

QIAGEN NV.

Agilent

Anton-Paar

Analytik Jena

Aurora Biomed

Elemental Scientific

Distek

Ellutia

Fritsch International

EST Analytical

GBC Scientific Equipment

GERSTEL GmbH & Co. KG

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gilson

Hamilton Company

Hitachi

iChrom

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SPT Labtech

Shimadzu Scientific





Segments Covered in the Report

By Modality

Fixed Tips

Disposable Tips

By Procedure

PCR Setup

High-Throughput Screening

Serial Dilution

Array Printing

Whole Genome Amplification

Cell Culture

Plate Reformatting





By Type

Individual Benchtop Workstation

Standalone

Multi-Instrument System





By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations





By Geography

North America US. Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

