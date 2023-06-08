La-Z-Boy Announces Timing of Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release/ Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.



The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 392627.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/, and will be accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Conference ID 48491.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ .

Investor contact: Mark Becks, CFA (734) 457-9538 mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 167 of the 346 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.