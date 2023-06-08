Splashtop wins the EdTech Breakthrough Awards 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is proud to announce its been named Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year at the EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The prestigious award for the education industry spotlights innovative solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry.

Splashtop's remote access and support solutions for education present a plethora of advantages for educational institutions aiming to enrich student experiences, bolster efficiency, and enhance security. Utilizing Splashtop's comprehensive platform, educational institutions can ensure more equitable access to resources and technology, implement secure hybrid work protocols for faculty and staff, and equip IT professionals with the necessary tools to manage and support their infrastructures. Furthermore, Splashtop paves the way for future-ready institutions by safeguarding sensitive data against unauthorized access or cyber threats. Its robust support solutions extend wide-ranging device compatibility, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and Chromebook.

"We are grateful to be recognized by the committee at EdTech Breakthrough Awards,” Mark Lee, CEO at Splashtop. “In today's world, it's vital that educational institutions provide consistent accessibility and performance, regardless of location or device. Our remote access solutions dissolve digital and geographical boundaries, fostering an enriched learning experience and equalizing how education is delivered."

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards have grown substantially in volume and quality of submissions since its premier five years ago, receiving thousands of nominations coming in from the best and brightest educational technology companies all over the world in 2023. This year’s winners were fully analyzed, evaluated and scored by an expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry. Entries were judged based on various criteria, including innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and impact.

To learn more about Splashtop’s award winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com/education.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

Attachment