Information regarding transactions executed within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 2 June 2023 and 8 June 2023, under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures.

The transactions are part of the share buyback program authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 24 May 2023, a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane was temporarily suspended throughout the buyback period.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Purchase of ALD shares from 2 June 2023 to 8 June 2023 Aggregated view Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market (MIC code) ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/06/2023 FR0013258662 41,453 10.59254 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/06/2023 FR0013258662 11,851 10.58784 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/06/2023 FR0013258662 2,196 10.58583 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 02/06/2023 FR0013258662 4,500 10.58909 AQEU ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/06/2023 FR0013258662 43,000 10.70745 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/06/2023 FR0013258662 13,000 10.70519 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/06/2023 FR0013258662 3,000 10.70507 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/06/2023 FR0013258662 5,000 10.70321 AQEU ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/06/2023 FR0013258662 38,620 10.69254 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/06/2023 FR0013258662 18,551 10.69046 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/06/2023 FR0013258662 4,000 10.68670 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/06/2023 FR0013258662 7,829 10.67353 AQEU ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/06/2023 FR0013258662 38,381 10.63803 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/06/2023 FR0013258662 21,619 10.62798 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/06/2023 FR0013258662 4,000 10.63106 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/06/2023 FR0013258662 6,000 10.63055 AQEU ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/06/2023 FR0013258662 44,731 10.57923 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/06/2023 FR0013258662 29,099 10.55496 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/06/2023 FR0013258662 4,595 10.58518 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 08/06/2023 FR0013258662 8,575 10.55490 AQEU TOTAL 350,000 10.6347

The detailed presentation by transaction is available in Chapter 5 “Description of the buyback program and statement on the liquidity agreement” on ALD website: ALD Automotive > Investor relations > Publications and documents > Regulated Information.

Press contact

ALD Automotive | LeasePlan

Stephanie Jonville

ALD Communication Department

Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

ALD Automotive | LeasePlan

ALD Automotive | LeasePlan is a leading global sustainable mobility player providing full-service leasing, subscription, fleet management services and multi-mobility solutions, as well as electric vehicle digital charging services, to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With the broadest coverage in 44 countries through direct presence, ALD Automotive | LeasePlan places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility and digital solutions to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 15,700 employees worldwide, ALD Automotive | LeasePlan manages 3.3 million vehicles (at endDecember 2022). ALD, whose majority shareholder is Societe Generale, is the listed company on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD).

Find out more at www.aldautomotive.com

