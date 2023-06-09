Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 56 062 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|1 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 385
|40.37
|40.54
|40.22
|257 762
|MTF CBOE
|3 413
|40.37
|40.54
|40.22
|137 783
|MTF Turquoise
|524
|40.40
|40.54
|40.28
|21 170
|MTF Aquis
|868
|40.37
|40.54
|40.20
|35 041
|2 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|3 613
|41.24
|41.66
|40.60
|149 000
|MTF CBOE
|2 065
|41.32
|41.76
|40.94
|85 326
|MTF Turquoise
|334
|41.40
|41.76
|40.94
|13 828
|MTF Aquis
|504
|41.33
|41.70
|40.94
|20 830
|5 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 596
|41.81
|42.04
|41.52
|317 589
|MTF CBOE
|4 180
|41.81
|42.02
|41.50
|174 766
|MTF Turquoise
|643
|41.81
|42.02
|41.50
|26 884
|MTF Aquis
|1 074
|41.81
|42.04
|41.52
|44 904
|6 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 064
|41.62
|41.88
|41.42
|252 384
|MTF CBOE
|4 343
|41.65
|41.86
|41.44
|180 886
|MTF Turquoise
|720
|41.67
|41.88
|41.48
|30 002
|MTF Aquis
|1 188
|41.67
|41.86
|41.50
|49 504
|7 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 783
|41.76
|41.92
|41.50
|283 258
|MTF CBOE
|4 020
|41.82
|41.92
|41.50
|168 116
|MTF Turquoise
|636
|41.83
|41.92
|41.56
|26 604
|MTF Aquis
|1 109
|41.82
|41.92
|41.50
|46 378
|Total
|56 062
|41.42
|42.04
|40.20
|2 322 015
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|5 June 2023
|900
|41.57
|41.60
|41.54
|37 413
|6 June 2023
|400
|41.50
|41.50
|41.50
|16 600
|7 June 2023
|2 300
|41.65
|41.70
|41.60
|95 795
|Total
|3 600
|149 808
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 June 2023
|800
|40.40
|40.40
|40.40
|32 320
|2 June 2023
|4 000
|41.23
|41.80
|40.60
|164 920
|5 June 2023
|800
|41.95
|42.00
|41.90
|33 560
|6 June 2023
|400
|41.70
|41.70
|41.70
|16 680
|7 June 2023
|2 400
|41.83
|42.00
|41.70
|100 392
|Total
|8 400
|347 872
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 719 shares.
On 7 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 250 510 own shares, or 5.70% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
