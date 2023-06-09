Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 56 062 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 1 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 385 40.37 40.54 40.22 257 762 MTF CBOE 3 413 40.37 40.54 40.22 137 783 MTF Turquoise 524 40.40 40.54 40.28 21 170 MTF Aquis 868 40.37 40.54 40.20 35 041 2 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 613 41.24 41.66 40.60 149 000 MTF CBOE 2 065 41.32 41.76 40.94 85 326 MTF Turquoise 334 41.40 41.76 40.94 13 828 MTF Aquis 504 41.33 41.70 40.94 20 830 5 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 596 41.81 42.04 41.52 317 589 MTF CBOE 4 180 41.81 42.02 41.50 174 766 MTF Turquoise 643 41.81 42.02 41.50 26 884 MTF Aquis 1 074 41.81 42.04 41.52 44 904 6 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 064 41.62 41.88 41.42 252 384 MTF CBOE 4 343 41.65 41.86 41.44 180 886 MTF Turquoise 720 41.67 41.88 41.48 30 002 MTF Aquis 1 188 41.67 41.86 41.50 49 504 7 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 783 41.76 41.92 41.50 283 258 MTF CBOE 4 020 41.82 41.92 41.50 168 116 MTF Turquoise 636 41.83 41.92 41.56 26 604 MTF Aquis 1 109 41.82 41.92 41.50 46 378 Total 56 062 41.42 42.04 40.20 2 322 015

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 June 2023 900 41.57 41.60 41.54 37 413 6 June 2023 400 41.50 41.50 41.50 16 600 7 June 2023 2 300 41.65 41.70 41.60 95 795 Total 3 600 149 808





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 June 2023 800 40.40 40.40 40.40 32 320 2 June 2023 4 000 41.23 41.80 40.60 164 920 5 June 2023 800 41.95 42.00 41.90 33 560 6 June 2023 400 41.70 41.70 41.70 16 680 7 June 2023 2 400 41.83 42.00 41.70 100 392 Total 8 400 347 872

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 719 shares.

On 7 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 250 510 own shares, or 5.70% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

