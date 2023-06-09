Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 56 062 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
1 June 2023Euronext Brussels6 38540.3740.5440.22257 762
 MTF CBOE3 41340.3740.5440.22137 783
 MTF Turquoise52440.4040.5440.2821 170
 MTF Aquis86840.3740.5440.2035 041
2 June 2023Euronext Brussels3 61341.2441.6640.60149 000
 MTF CBOE2 06541.3241.7640.9485 326
 MTF Turquoise33441.4041.7640.9413 828
 MTF Aquis50441.3341.7040.9420 830
5 June 2023Euronext Brussels7 59641.8142.0441.52317 589
 MTF CBOE4 18041.8142.0241.50174 766
 MTF Turquoise64341.8142.0241.5026 884
 MTF Aquis1 07441.8142.0441.5244 904
6 June 2023Euronext Brussels6 06441.6241.8841.42252 384
 MTF CBOE4 34341.6541.8641.44180 886
 MTF Turquoise72041.6741.8841.4830 002
 MTF Aquis1 18841.6741.8641.5049 504
7 June 2023Euronext Brussels6 78341.7641.9241.50283 258
 MTF CBOE4 02041.8241.9241.50168 116
 MTF Turquoise63641.8341.9241.5626 604
 MTF Aquis1 10941.8241.9241.5046 378
Total 56 06241.4242.0440.202 322 015

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 June 2023 to 7 June 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
1 June 202300.000.000.000
2 June 202300.000.000.000
5 June 202390041.5741.6041.5437 413
6 June 202340041.5041.5041.5016 600
7 June 20232 30041.6541.7041.6095 795
Total3 600   149 808


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
1 June 202380040.4040.4040.4032 320
2 June 20234 00041.2341.8040.60164 920
5 June 202380041.9542.0041.9033 560
6 June 202340041.7041.7041.7016 680
7 June 20232 40041.8342.0041.70100 392
Total8 400   347 872

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 719 shares.

On 7 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 250 510 own shares, or 5.70% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

