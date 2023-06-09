Eldorado Gold Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 24, 2023, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 8, 2023.



Election of Directors

Directors Votes For Votes Against Outcome George Burns 92,934,842 Shares

89.14% 11,327,810 Shares

10.86% Elected Carissa Browning 93,911,597 Shares

90.07% 10,351,054 Shares

9.93% Elected Teresa Conway 92,697,562 Shares

88.91% 11,565,089 Shares

11.09% Elected Catharine Farrow 91,814,908 Shares

88.06% 12,447,743 Shares

11.94% Elected Pamela Gibson 92,700,942 Shares

88.91% 11,561,710 Shares

11.09% Elected Judith Mosely 92,902,699 Shares

89.10% 11,359,952 Shares

10.90% Elected Steven Reid 92,889,576 Shares

89.09% 11,373,076 Shares

10.91% Elected Stephen Walker 94,021,045 Shares

90.18% 10,241,606 Shares

9.82% Elected John Webster 92,917,682 Shares

89.12% 11,344,970 Shares

10.88% Elected

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

The appointment of independent auditors;

Authorizing the board of directors to set the auditor’s pay; and

The advisory resolution on executive compensation.



Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Independent Auditors

Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome 122,763,471 Shares

99.48% 644,431 Shares

0.52% Carried

Authorizing the Board of Directors to Set the Auditor’s Pay

Votes For Votes Against Outcome 122,536,093 Shares

99.29% 871,803 Shares

0.71% Carried

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes For Votes Against Outcome 102,681,696 Shares

98.48% 1,580,956 Shares

1.52% Carried



About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations

647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166

lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com