Worried About Air Quality? Life Extension Offers Respiratory Health Supplement for Easier Breathing.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It goes without saying that breathing is integral to life. Yet most of us forget we’re doing it—until we’re confronted with poor air quality, which has been a concern impacting 90 million Americans in the past week. To help consumers be proactive about maintaining lung health, and to help protect lung function against environmental stressors (including pollution), Life Extension offers Healthy Lungs, a daily respiratory supplement. This botanical formula provides ingredients scientifically studied to help maintain normal respiratory function and healthy, open airways.

"Most lung and respiratory supplements focus on upper respiratory tract and immune support rather than breathing and lung tissue health," noted Dr. Cristina Matthewman, Ph.D. Innovation Team Leader for Life Extension Research and Product Development. "We wanted to provide a lung-focused formula, so we endeavored to find high-quality scientifically studied ingredients to support lung health and function." Indeed, this daily respiratory formula is designed to support lower respiratory tract health and promote normal breathing in several ways. "The synergistic combination of Boswellia and Indian Bael fruit was shown in two clinical studies to help inhibit inflammatory factors to support breathing and overall lung health," Dr. Matthewman explained. "Additionally, saffron helps relax the airways, encouraging easy, open airways.”

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension's Director of Education, factors like air quality in our environment can significantly impact how well we breathe. "Lung tissue is designed for gas exchange (oxygen for carbon dioxide), but it also helps keep pollutants and air contaminants from entering the bloodstream," explained Dr. Smith. "So, lungs are exposed to a lot, which can impact lung cells and tissue. That’s why it’s important to be proactive about your lung health.”

Healthy Lungs is a new addition to Life Extension's line of more than 450 dietary supplements. Each vegetarian capsule is once-daily, gluten free and contains no genetically modified ingredients.

