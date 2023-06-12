English Finnish

10:15 London, 12:15 Helsinki, 12 June 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Afarak Group SE - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: GK Consulting S.A.R.L.

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Guy Konsbruck

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Afarak Group SE

LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33322/5/6

Transaction date: 2023-06-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2431 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 1838 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 162 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(5): Volume: 135 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(9): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(10): Volume: 980 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(11): Volume: 3036 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(12): Volume: 37 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(13): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(14): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(15): Volume: 33185 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(16): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(17): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(18): Volume: 28391 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(19): Volume: 6677 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(20): Volume: 3595 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR

(21): Volume: 3595 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR

(22): Volume: 19092 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR

(23): Volume: 3595 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR

(24): Volume: 96156 Unit price: 0.5335 EUR

(25): Volume: 242 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(26): Volume: 1318 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(27): Volume: 580 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(28): Volume: 580 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(29): Volume: 90 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(30): Volume: 197 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(31): Volume: 1916 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(32): Volume: 676 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(33): Volume: 848 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(34): Volume: 660 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(35): Volume: 102 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(36): Volume: 210 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(37): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(38): Volume: 278201 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(39): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(40): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(41): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(42): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(43): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(44): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(45): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(46): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(47): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(48): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(49): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(50): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(51): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(52): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(53): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(54): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(55): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(56): Volume: 410 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(57): Volume: 628 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(58): Volume: 628 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(59): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(60): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(61): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(62): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(63): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(64): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(65): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(66): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(67): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(68): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(69): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(70): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(71): Volume: 1916 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(72): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(73): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(74): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(75): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(76): Volume: 456 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(77): Volume: 121 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(78): Volume: 335 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(79): Volume: 121 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(80): Volume: 335 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(81): Volume: 121 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(82): Volume: 249 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(83): Volume: 249 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(84): Volume: 317 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(85): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(86): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(87): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(88): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(89): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(90): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(91): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(92): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(93): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(94): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(95): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(96): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(97): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(98): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(99): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(100): Volume: 5 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

Aggregated transactions (100):

Volume: 546077 Volume weighted average price: 0.53208 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-06-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1504 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(2): Volume: 317 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(3): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(4): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(5): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(6): Volume: 607 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(7): Volume: 1631 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(8): Volume: 1630 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(9): Volume: 1626 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(10): Volume: 1581 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(11): Volume: 590 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(12): Volume: 590 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(13): Volume: 1280 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(14): Volume: 295 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(15): Volume: 134 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(16): Volume: 1214 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(17): Volume: 328 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(18): Volume: 668 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(19): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(20): Volume: 2930 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(21): Volume: 417 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(22): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(23): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(24): Volume: 1284 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(25): Volume: 299 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(26): Volume: 299 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(27): Volume: 653 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(28): Volume: 335 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(29): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(30): Volume: 1502 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(31): Volume: 3188 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(32): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(33): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(34): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(35): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(36): Volume: 5145 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(37): Volume: 1204 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(38): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(39): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

(40): Volume: 1204 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(41): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(42): Volume: 99 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(43): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(44): Volume: 28 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(45): Volume: 4056 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(46): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(47): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(48): Volume: 1493 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(49): Volume: 258 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(50): Volume: 763 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(51): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(52): Volume: 4948 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(53): Volume: 85 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(54): Volume: 1844 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(55): Volume: 7435 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(56): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(57): Volume: 1797 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(58): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(59): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(60): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(61): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(62): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(63): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(64): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(65): Volume: 120 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(66): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(67): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(68): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(69): Volume: 1586 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(70): Volume: 5 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(71): Volume: 1840 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(72): Volume: 646 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(73): Volume: 901 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(74): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(75): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(76): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(77): Volume: 646 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(78): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(79): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(80): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(81): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(82): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(83): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(84): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(85): Volume: 5437 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(86): Volume: 8897 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(87): Volume: 8164 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(88): Volume: 7520 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(89): Volume: 6952 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(90): Volume: 6445 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(91): Volume: 1623 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(92): Volume: 1628 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(93): Volume: 30000 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(94): Volume: 1891 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(95): Volume: 355 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(96): Volume: 1038 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(97): Volume: 3932 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(98): Volume: 3543 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(99): Volume: 3358 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(100): Volume: 3189 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(101): Volume: 3032 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

Aggregated transactions (101):

Volume: 331658 Volume weighted average price: 0.53081 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-06-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2887 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 2752 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 746 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(4): Volume: 413 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(5): Volume: 746 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(6): Volume: 1049 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(7): Volume: 746 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(8): Volume: 2625 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(9): Volume: 2348 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(10): Volume: 2249 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(11): Volume: 2155 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(12): Volume: 2068 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(13): Volume: 1987 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(14): Volume: 1909 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(15): Volume: 1837 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(16): Volume: 1006 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(17): Volume: 610 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(18): Volume: 152 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(19): Volume: 1639 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(20): Volume: 680 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(21): Volume: 340 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(22): Volume: 921 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(23): Volume: 680 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(24): Volume: 921 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(25): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(26): Volume: 730 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(27): Volume: 592 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(28): Volume: 527 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(29): Volume: 138 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(30): Volume: 1408 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(31): Volume: 361 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(32): Volume: 709 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(33): Volume: 223 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(34): Volume: 374 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(35): Volume: 374 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(36): Volume: 1073 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(37): Volume: 280 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(38): Volume: 1517 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(39): Volume: 660 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(40): Volume: 1174 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(41): Volume: 38 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(42): Volume: 1871 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(43): Volume: 656 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(44): Volume: 694 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(45): Volume: 723 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(46): Volume: 445 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(47): Volume: 1012 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(48): Volume: 623 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(49): Volume: 383 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(50): Volume: 956 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(51): Volume: 588 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(52): Volume: 363 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(53): Volume: 905 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(54): Volume: 557 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(55): Volume: 343 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(56): Volume: 858 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(57): Volume: 528 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(58): Volume: 325 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(59): Volume: 815 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(60): Volume: 501 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(61): Volume: 308 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(62): Volume: 190 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(63): Volume: 770 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(64): Volume: 473 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(65): Volume: 292 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(66): Volume: 179 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(67): Volume: 728 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(68): Volume: 448 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(69): Volume: 276 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(70): Volume: 170 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(71): Volume: 41 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(72): Volume: 1579 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(73): Volume: 173 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(74): Volume: 83 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(75): Volume: 41 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(76): Volume: 459 Unit price: 0.533 EUR

(77): Volume: 526 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(78): Volume: 455 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(79): Volume: 280 Unit price: 0.5315 EUR

(80): Volume: 173 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(81): Volume: 42 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(82): Volume: 748 Unit price: 0.535 EUR

(83): Volume: 72 Unit price: 0.5325 EUR

(84): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0.535 EUR

(85): Volume: 956 Unit price: 0.535 EUR

(86): Volume: 1885 Unit price: 0.536 EUR

(87): Volume: 672 Unit price: 0.536 EUR

(88): Volume: 672 Unit price: 0.536 EUR

(89): Volume: 27 Unit price: 0.536 EUR

(90): Volume: 1261 Unit price: 0.537 EUR

(91): Volume: 348 Unit price: 0.537 EUR

(92): Volume: 303 Unit price: 0.537 EUR

(93): Volume: 640 Unit price: 0.539 EUR

(94): Volume: 1070 Unit price: 0.539 EUR

(95): Volume: 696 Unit price: 0.539 EUR

(96): Volume: 154 Unit price: 0.539 EUR

Aggregated transactions (96):

Volume: 76363 Volume weighted average price: 0.53137 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-06-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(2): Volume: 5892 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(3): Volume: 18942 Unit price: 0.5305 EUR

(4): Volume: 1071 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(5): Volume: 4418 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(6): Volume: 6029 Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(7): Volume: 2600 Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(8): Volume: 1300 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(9): Volume: 640 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(10): Volume: 1160 Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(11): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 0.534 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):

Volume: 45902 Volume weighted average price: 0.53098 EUR

Helsinki, June 12, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE



Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

