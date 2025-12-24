09:00 London, 11:00 Helsinki, 24 December 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS FROM THE RESERVE FOR INVESTED UNRESTRICTED EQUITY

The Board of Directors has today resolved a capital redemption of EUR 0.005 per share. The resolution is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 3 June 2025.

The capital redemption will be paid to shareholders registered in the Company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the payment, on 13th February 2026.

The capital redemption will be paid on 20th February 2026. The actual capital redemption payment date outside Finland will be determined by the practices of the intermediary banks transferring the capital redemption payments.

IN HELSINKI, ON 24th DECEMBER 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE

Guy Konsbruck

CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

