12:00 London, 14:00 Helsinki, 19 December 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE´S 2026 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or the "Company") will publish its financial results as follows:

- Full Year 2025 Results on Friday 27 February 2026

- Annual Report 2025 during the week commencing 23 March 2026

- Report for six months ending 30 June on Friday 14 August 2026

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 9 June 2026. A separate notice of General Meeting will be published prior to the meeting in 2026.

Production reports for Q1 2026 will be issued by 30 April 2026, and for Q3 2026 will be issued by 30 October 2026.

Helsinki, December 19, 2025

Afarak Group SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media