ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 05-Jun-23 11,704 €675.49 €7,905,981 06-Jun-23 11,962 €666.12 €7,968,142 07-Jun-23 11,911 €666.33 €7,936,651 08-Jun-23 12,033 €659.56 €7,936,471 09-Jun-23 11,877 €668.07 €7,934,714

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

