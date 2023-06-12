Tatari Spins Off a New Company, Vault, Focused on Privacy-Compliant Tech for CTV With Data Clean Room as First Product

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, today announced the launch of Vault, a new sister company focused on privacy-first technology solutions for connected TV (CTV) advertising.



Vault’s first product is a data clean room (DCR) solution that provides publishers, advertisers, and measurement companies with a secure and neutral space for data collaboration. At launch, The Vault DCR is interoperable across leading publishers and comes natively enabled with Experian’s Consumer Sync identity, which covers more than 200 million IDs in CTV.

Amid increased privacy regulation, both CTV publishers and advertisers need to share data and insights in a secure and privacy-compliant fashion. DCR solutions are widely available today but remain unique and isolated to each publisher. This creates fragmentation, preventing ad buyers from looking across campaigns and publishers.

The Vault DCR is the first and only compatible solution that allows CTV publishers and ad buyers to share data in a tokenized, privacy-compliant fashion, solving the problem of fragmentation for both sides. This ensures that advertisers can measure their results and assess their return on ad spend across all ad buys. Publishers in turn get proper credit for aiding in those outcomes while meeting the spirit and letter of privacy standards. Above all, the Vault DCR ensures no interruption in measurement capabilities as new privacy laws and regulations go into effect in the future.

The more than 200 brands and agencies that use the Tatari platform for buying and measuring TV advertising also gain free turnkey interoperability as the Vault DCR allows for cross-publisher measurement, without the heavy lift of multiple integrations.

“While data clean rooms are a fantastic product for collaborating on viewership and performance data, their growth is forcing ad buyers to manage several integrations,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, founder, and CEO of Tatari. “This complexity introduces an immediate challenge, slowing down the advertiser’s speed to scale. The Vault DCR product solves this, easily connecting the Tatari platform to all publishers. The integration with Experian gives brands reassurance that they are using a powerful, trustworthy identity to ensure addressability. This smooths the way for privacy-compliant, data-driven, outcomes-focused TV ad buys. In other words, the future of TV.”

By leveraging Experian Consumer Sync, the Vault DCR does not require any heavy lifting or tech infrastructure changes for either publishers or brands. All parties can simply submit their PII data to the privacy-safe environment. Experian’s resolution technology enables a pseudonymized, privacy-compliant data collaboration. Experian is the first identity resolution technology provider to integrate with Vault, with more partners to be added later.

“Experian’s strategy is to be a neutral enabler of addressability and measurement across the entire ecosystem, particularly as it evolves in a more privacy-forward direction” said Chris Feo, SVP Sales & Partnerships at Experian. “We are thrilled to be a part of these efforts to establish a privacy-first infrastructure for TV as it continues to emerge as the leading channel for activation.”

As part of the launch, Tatari also announced the formation of a new holding company, Infra. Tatari and TheViewPoint will now operate as subsidiaries of Infra, alongside Vault.

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Made In, Daily Harvest, Wpromote, and Fubo. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv .

About Vault

Vault is a subsidiary of Infra, the holding company of Tatari and TheViewPoint. Headquartered in San Francisco, Vault is building privacy compliant technology solutions for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers that advertise on TV. For additional information, please visit vaultdcr.tv .

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

