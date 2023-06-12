Expanse Studios Set to Impress at Sigma Americas 2023 in Brazil

SAO PAOLO, Brazil, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Sigma Americas 2023, gaming industry’s most distinguished exhibition of the Western Hemisphere. The event, to be held in Sao Paolo from June 14 to 18, will bring together the leading figures of the gaming industry in Latin America - a region brimming with opportunities and promise.

As part of our commitment to expanding our reach in both emerging and established markets, our presence at this influential event underscores our dedication to innovation and unparalleled quality. This event serves as a perfect platform to engage with affiliates, suppliers, and operators within the thriving LatAm gaming ecosystem.

Why Expanse Studios Stands Out

Expanse Studios has been making waves in the industry since its inception in 2017, consistently delivering outstanding products. Our range of 42 in-house RNG games - from globally popular slots like Titan Roulette, Clown Fever, and Wild Icy Fruits, to engaging table games - are all developed in HTML5 technology. This allows us to ensure 100% mobile compatibility, catering to the ever-increasing demand for mobile gaming experiences.

A Thriving Presence in the Gaming Landscape

At the heart of our success lies a dual focus on old-school motifs and cutting-edge design, paired with high-quality soundtracks and animations. This unique approach has not only resonated with our existing fan base but also caught the eye of new players across the globe.

The Opportunities at Sigma Americas 2023

Sigma Americas 2023 offers a unique chance for participants to tap into Brazil’s burgeoning iGaming market, projected to grow to around 2.6 billion over the next five years. The country's recent strides towards legalizing both online and land-based gaming present a golden opportunity for industry players like us. Expanse Studios is keenly looking forward to making a significant contribution to this growth, leveraging our advanced and fully customizable promo tools.

During the expo, guests will have the chance to experience firsthand the superior design and functionality of our top games. Among them are the classics like Titan Roulette and Clown Fever, along with our most recent releases: Pia, Zombie Apocalypse, Wild White Whale, God of Coins, as well as the most recent releases like Pia and Spinning Buddha. Visitors can also look forward to the thrilling excitement offered by our popular features, including Bonus buy and sticky symbols.

The Sigma Americas 2023 expo is perfectly timed to cater to the ever-growing LatAm market, and Expanse Studios is proud to take part in it. Our goal is to provide the most engaging and immersive gaming experience to our players.

Join us as we showcase the future of gaming in Brazil, the largest and most vibrant region of Latin America.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e95f2b10-64d5-4bcd-b42d-10ab691220f3

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio