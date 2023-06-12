Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.6.2023

English Finnish

VAISALA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12.6.2023 VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.6.2023 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 12.6.2023 Bourse trade Buy Share VAIAS Amount 2 000 Shares Average price/ share 43,8462 EUR Total cost 87 692,40 EUR Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 178 716 shares including the shares repurchased on 12.6.2023 On behalf of Vaisala Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen Additional information Paula Liimatta tel +358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com www.vaisala.com

