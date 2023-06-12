AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2023

Milwaukee, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg May 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 19,048 19,582 -2.7 68,289 81,258 -16.0 111,075 40 < 100 HP 5,770 5,717 0.9 23,016 25,412 -9.4 37,598 100+ HP 2,182 1,987 9.8 9,858 9,292 6.1 10,010 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 27,000 27,286 -1.0 101,163 115,962 -12.8 158,683 4WD Farm Tractors 266 176 51.1 1,562 1,031 51.5 496 Total Farm Tractors 27,266 27,462 -0.7 102,725 116,993 -12.2 159,179 Self-Prop Combines 487 315 54.6 2,565 1,524 68.3 1,626

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

