ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM (“Roth”), www.roth.com, will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.
This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including AgTech, Energy, Sustainability and Technology. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.
The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, and achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. ROTH MKM’s Senior Research Analysts including Brian Wright, Craig Irwin, Darren Aftahi, Gerry Sweeney, Justin Clare, Leo Mariani, Phil Shen, Scott Searle and Suji DeSilva will be available to answer questions and make introductions.
In addition to the 1-on-1 meetings, there will be a lunch Keynote Speech – Economics Discussion - by Michael Darda – Chief Economist and Marketing Strategist – ROTH MKM. Mr. Darda has a unique approach that combines macroeconomics with market strategy to deliver timely and high-impact insights to clients. He is a frequent guest on financial television and radio, especially in times of uncertainty. Quoted by WSJ, NYT, Barron’s, and other financial publications, he is known for his understanding of how the legislative process works and how policy decisions are likely to affect markets.
“Investors attending our London Conference will hear from over 50 of the most impactful companies in Sustainability, AgTech, Battery Materials and Energy Transition, as well as get key updates on energy and supply chain dislocations, and receive key datapoints and global economic insight on inflation and economic expansion,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director, and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH MKM.
“In addition to the sustainability theme, ROTH MKM is featuring over 25 companies in the Technology, Oil & Gas, Mining and Consumer sectors. ROTH MKM is committed to proprietary research and trading for growth-oriented companies. This is our first European conference since the merger of ROTH and MKM, and we look forward to aligning to the needs of our European clients,” said Sagar Sheth – CEO of ROTH MKM.
TUESDAY | June 20, 2023 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)
4:00pm - 6:00pm Pre-Registration
7:00pm - 9:00pm Welcome Dinner (Off-site)
WEDNESDAY | June 21, 2023
8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00am - 12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00pm - 1:30pm Lunch & Economics Discussion with Michael Darda – Chief Economist and Market Strategist at ROTH MKM
1:30pm - 4:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
4:30pm - 6:00pm Cocktail Reception
7:30pm - 10:00pm Group Dinner
THURSDAY | June 22, 2023
8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee
8:45am - 12:30pm 1-on-1 & Small Group Meetings
12:30pm - 1:15pm Lunch
1:15pm - 3:30pm 1-on-1 & Small Group Meetings
Participating Companies & Sub-Sectors (As of 06/12/2023 – subject to change)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) - Sustainability
Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Technology & Media
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) - Technology & Media
Alternus Energy/ Clean Earth Acquisition Co. (CLIN) - Sustainability
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) - Sustainability
Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Sustainability
American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) - Metals & Mining
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) - AgTech
Anaergia, Inc. (ANRGF) - Sustainability
Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX) - Metals & Mining
Beam Global (BEEM) - Sustainability
Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) - Sustainability
Brazil Potash (PRIVATE) - AgTech
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) – Sustainability
CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) - Sustainability
Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) - AgTech
Credo Semiconductor (CRDO) - Technology & Media
Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) - Technology & Media
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) - Sustainability
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (XETR.DR0) - Oil & Gas
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) - Technology & Media
Dragonfly Energy Corp. (DFLI) - Sustainability
ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) - Technology & Media
Emeren Group Ltd. (SOL) - Sustainability
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) - Sustainability
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN) - Sustainability
EVgo Inc. (EVGO) - Sustainability
FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) - Sustainability
GigaCloud Technology (GTC) - Technology & Media
Global Water Resources (GWRS) - Sustainability
Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) - Sustainability
Green Star Royalties (PRIVATE) - Sustainability
Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) - Sustainability
Impinj, Inc. (PI) - Technology & Media
Intuitive Machines (LUNR) - Technology & Media
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) - Technology & Media
Lanzatech Global, Inc. (LNZA) - Sustainability
Lightwave Logic (LWLG) - Technology & Media
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - AgTech
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) - Sustainability
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) - Sustainability
MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) - Technology & Media
Nano One (TSX:NANO) - Sustainability
Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) - Technology & Media
Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) - Technology & Media
Opera Software LTD. (OPRA) - Technology & Media
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) - Technology & Media
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) - Sustainability
Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) - Sustainability
Redaptive, Inc. (PRIVATE) - Sustainability
Redwire Corp. (RDW) - Technology & Media
Rezolve/ Armada Acquisition Corp. (AACI) - Consumer
Riot Platforms, Inc (RIOT) - Technology & Media
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) - Technology & Media
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) - Sustainability
SiTime Corporation (SITM) - Technology & Media
SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) - Technology & Media
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) - Sustainability
SoundThinking (SSTI) - Technology & Media
Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:SLI) - Metals & Mining
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) - Sustainability
SunPower Corporation (SPWR) - Sustainability
Tag Oil Ltd. (TSXV:TAO) - Oil & Gas
Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) - Oil & Gas
Tevva Motors Ltd. (PRIVATE) - Sustainability
TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) - Sustainability
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) - Sustainability
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) - Metals & Mining
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) - Oil & Gas
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) - Technology & Media
Vertex Energy (VTNR) - Sustainability
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) - Oil & Gas
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) - Sustainability
Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) - Sustainability
ZeroNox (GFGD) – Consumer
For more information, please visit: www.roth.com/london2023
The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to ROTH MKM.
About ROTH MKM
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.
